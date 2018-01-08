‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee Talks About Elvis Presley Commemorative Medallion For King’s January 8 Birthday

Elvis Aaron Presley would have turned 83 on January 8, and there is a commemorative medallion that is being issued for his birthday. Pawn Stars fan favorite Chumlee visited the studios of KTNV to discuss the launch of the limited medallions.

Elvis Presley with his soulful voice, and x-rated hips swept the nation in the late 50s, changing music forever. He influenced everyone from the Beatles to Led Zeppelin.

To remember Elvis, the King of Rock and Roll, Pawn Stars patriarch Rick Harrison has designed a special commemorative medallion to be released on January 8, what would have been Elvis’ birthday. Chumlee went on the air to talk about it.

Speaking to Dayna Roselli on the Las Vegas television show, Chumlee distinguishes that this is a “medallion, not a coin,” as this disc cannot be used as currency.

“It doesn’t have a face value, like a silver eagle that is worth a dollar.”

Chumlee was his usual charming self. He wore his long hair in a sleek ponytail and wore a grey chapeau. He described and showed both sides of the sharp-looking medallion. On one side is an etching of Elvis. On the other side is a record, which Dayna thought was pretty cool.

Chumlee went on to explain that this officially licensed medallion comes in two versions. The first is a one ounce silver with gold plating, at the cost of $62.50 and the other is a one ounce silver plating at $32.50. They can be purchased directly at the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, near downtown Las Vegas, where Pawn Stars is filmed, or it can be purchased online from the pawn shop.

Elvis was the king of Las Vegas. Not only did Elvis sing and act in the 1963 hit Viva Las Vegas, with Ann Margaret, but according to the Las Vegas Sun, he performed 636 consecutive shows at the Las Vegas Hilton Showroom between July 1969 through December 1976.

On May 1, 1967, Elvis married Priscilla Anne Beaulieu at the Aladdin Hotel on the Vegas strip. The marriage did not last six years and the King died on August 16 1977.

For years, Las Vegas has been synonymous with Elvis, including Elvis impersonator to officiate weddings, as well as Elvis shows.

As Pawn Stars is filmed in Las Vegas, it is of no surprise that over the years, there has been some Elvis memorabilia brought to Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and the affable Chumlee.

In the episode “Love Me Spender,” an Elvis superfan brings a special Elvis document to the pawn shop for Rick and Chumlee. She claims that this is the original contract for Elvis to sing at the City Auditorium in Beaumont Texas for June 20 and 21, 1955, early in Elvis’ career. Elvis was charging $225 a night, which Rick explains to an unimpressed Chumlee, is quite an exorbitant fee for that era.

Sadly, the document was determined to be a copy, not the original and the disappointed Rick Harrison had to turn away this potentially hot piece of merchandise for his store.

This is not the only piece of Elvis memorabilia to be shown on Pawn Stars in over a dozen seasons. For example, in “The King’s Bling,” the Pawn Stars crew are tempted to buy a heavy piece of jewelry once worn by Elvis. Whether Rick Harrison buys it or not, Elvis memorabilia is highly desired and he is interested.

Coming up, @chumlee_ is here to show us this special #Elvis @ElvisPresley coin they are selling in honor of #TheKing’s birthday on Monday. pic.twitter.com/B1WaO6VTsd — Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) January 5, 2018

Clearly, creating the commemorative medallion was meant to satisfy the desire for Elvis collectors worldwide, and Rick Harrison always wants to make customers happy.

There is currently a great deal of interest in Elvis again. Billboard recently reported that HBO is releasing a two-part documentary called Elvis Presley: The Searcher, for those fans that may want to know more about the King. It will be released in the spring of this year.