Jax Taylor Receives Support From Brittany Cartwright And Stassi Schroeder After Losing His Dad To Cancer

Jax Taylor tragically lost his father after a battle with cancer last month, and over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star received some love and support from his co-stars.

As he said his goodbyes, Jax Taylor was joined by a number of the ladies of Vanderpump Rules, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Rachael O’Brien, and his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, for a celebration of life at O’Halloran’s Public House in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

“I’ve said this a million times already but I can’t thank these girls enough and [David Grant] who’s not pictured for coming to Michigan to help me celebrate my dads life,” Jax Taylor wrote on Instagram on January 7, along with a photo of the group seated at a restaurant table.

Jax Taylor went on to say that while the group in his photo had been dysfunctional at times, they were always there for one another in times of need. He also noted that he’s never had to ask any of his close friends for help. Instead, they’ve simply rallied around him when he needs them the most.

“It’s been a crazy week emotional as it gets but makes it a lot easier with a good strong support group,” Jax Taylor added.

Jax Taylor has been away from Los Angeles for the past couple of weeks due to his father’s passing, and while out of town, he visited the location where Brittany Cartwright wants to get married.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jan 7, 2018 at 11:14am PST

At the end of last month, after celebrating Christmas in Kentucky, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright visited the Castle Post, a stunning castle in Kentucky, where Cartwright would love to get married in a fairy-tale-themed wedding.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating one another for two and a half years and endured a cheating scandal earlier this year. As fans of Vanderpump Rules recently saw, Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with their friend and co-star Faith Stowers in early 2017.

At the time of the affair, Cartwright said she would leave Taylor but ultimately had a change of heart and remained dedicated to their relationship.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.