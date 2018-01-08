Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Had A Seriously Awkward Kiss At The 2018 Golden Globes

A pretty awkward moment between Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on January 7 has been going viral on social media. The couple shared a seriously awkward kiss after it was announced that Nicole had won the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in Big Little Lies.

The couple, who are certainly no strangers to showing off a whole lot of PDA over the years, had a bit of a hilarious misstep during the ceremony when Nicole went in for a kiss from her country star husband before accepting her award – only she missed his lips completely.

Instead, Kidman ended up kissing her husband on the back of his head through his hair as he attempted to get up from his seat to congratulate his wife on her big win for Big Little Lies – which will be returning to HBO for Season 2 after fans demanded more from the drama which was initially intended to be a standalone series.

Luckily, both appeared to see the funny side of the mishap. Keith laughed at his wife’s attempts to celebrate her win by stealing a kiss before they then sweetly kissed on the lips as co-star Reese Witherspoon looked on as Kidman then made her way to the stage for her acceptance speech.

nicole kidman and keith urban's awkward kiss at the #goldenglobes was a JOURNEY. pic.twitter.com/BUbqQ7JWrT — ❄️uinn (@QuinnKeaney) January 8, 2018

The awkward moment between the two, who married over 10 years ago in 2006 and have two children together, was captured in GIF form by several watchers of the NBC award show who then commented on the pretty hilarious moment between the twosome on social media.

“Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s awkward kiss at the #goldenglobes was a JOURNEY,” joked Twitter user @QuinnKeaney of the couple attempting to lock lips, while another poked a little fun at Nicole by tweeting, “She was determined to get that kiss… I loved it.”

“What was that? I’ve seen zoo animals embrace more smoothly than those two,” joked a third viewer.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

But while many joked about the awkwardness of their kiss, others defended the twosome and their love after seeing them looking very loved-up at the Golden Globes.

“It was clear that [Keith] was trying to exit his chair to stand and not step on her dress, thus the delay in the kiss,” hit back @patricialapure of the moment that captured viewers’ attention, which was quickly turned into a GIF by award show watchers. “It was beautiful, not awkward.”

“Ah… come on people. A kiss is a kiss. At least they love each other enough after 10 something years to care to kiss each other,” said a second in defence of Keith and Nicole on the social media site. “They’re a beautiful couple!”

Kidman sweetly thanked Urban and their two daughters in her speech, which came a week after the country star shared a sweet photo of himself and his wife with SiriusXM The Highway host Storme Warren before he took to the stage in Nashville as part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

Daily Mail reported that Urban then made a few jokes about their relationship when the couple were interviewed together during the broadcast, one week before looking loved-up at the Golden Globes. Keith revealed what he got Nicole for Christmas before teasing that his gifts for his wife may actually have been a little too rude for TV.

“I gave Nic a backpack, some amazing jewellery, and umm, things we can’t talk about,” Urban coyly replied of what he presented to Kidman on December 25.