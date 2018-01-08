Chrissy Metz Talks ‘This Is Us’ Wedding And Weight Loss, Sparking Adoption Rumors For Kate

This Is Us has become known for its talented cast, and Chrissy Metz has become one of the breakout stars for her portrayal of Kate. Metz just dropped a clue about what lies ahead for Kate and her boyfriend Toby following their heartbreaking miscarriage.

Ever since This Is Us began, Chrissy has been open with fans about her own weight wars as well as how she sees Kate’s relationship with her body. As the Inquisitr reported, there have been some conflicting reports about the weight loss contract that Metz has discussed, and some fans are struggling with the challenge of separating Kate’s weight journey with Chrissy’s confessions about the contract.

This Is Us Wedding Bells Will Ring

In recent interviews and on Sunday night on the Golden Globes red carpet, however, Metz and the producers have sought to clear up some of the confusion while dropping clues about what lies ahead for This Is Us. Chrissy shared her pride in the way that the “Times Up” movement supports women and those who are “voiceless,” reported Extra.

“We have a platform in this beautiful and amazing career path we have chosen, to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Metz has shared that she has heard from fans who appreciate seeing a weight loss struggle such as Kate’s play out on television. But it’s not all about struggles for Kate on the upcoming season of This Is Us, she promised.

“I think there’s going to be a wedding,” hinted Chrissy.

Playing it coy, Metz didn’t say outright that Kate will marry Toby. However, Glamour reported that Kate and Toby will get married.

This Is Us Life After Kate’s Miscarriage

The show left viewers in serious need of tissues to mop up all the tears over the characters’ tragedies, pointed out the magazine.

“Kate had a miscarriage, Kevin’s drinking and prescription drug dependency worsened, Randall and Beth had to say goodbye to Deja.”

Reflecting on the multiple challenges that the cast of This Is Us now faces, executive producer and co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger described the characters’ crises as resulting in putting each one in his or her “own world.” But she promised that this season will see the characters come back to each other for support. For Kate and Toby, it’s all about picking up the pieces after the miscarriage.

“I think these two realize now how much they want to start a family,” she said.

Declining to offer a timeline, Berger revealed that Kate and Toby are “definitely very excited to plan their wedding.” She indicated that a wedding will take place before the season ends. The fictional couple also will talk about the loss of their baby. But the showrunner promised that their “healthy, strong” relationship will turn into “a very happy future together.”

Will Kate Adopt Or Get Pregnant Again?

When Chrissy Metz’s character became pregnant, she talked about the fact that her weight made her pregnancy more risky. In the wake of the miscarriage, TV Guide questioned whether Kate might adopt.

“Kate (Chrissy Metz) went through one of the most devastating losses imaginable…when she suffered a miscarriage. Despite the tragedy, she vowed to try again with her fiancée Toby (Chris Sullivan) — but does that mean she’s getting pregnant a second time?”

Kate’s brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) has shown how much he advocates for adoption. Executive producer Elizabeth Berger hinted that it is possible Kate will follow Randall’s lead.

“We’ve said from the beginning that [the miscarriage] is definitely not the final chapter, in terms of the way that their family will grow,” clarified Berger. “We definitely see these two expanding their brood in some way, at some point.”

But whether the expansion will take the form of pregnancy or adoption is not yet known. And it’s also not yet clear whether This Is Us will show Chrissy’s character (and thus Metz herself) winning her weight loss wars.

Chrissy Metz Talks Weight Loss Contract: Some Fans Think She’s Thinner

Some fans have thought that Metz looks thinner. On Reddit’s This Is Us discussions, one described Chrissy’s Golden Globe photos as looking “frumpy.” Metz’s “face and arms did not seem proportioned to her mid-section,” claimed the user. That led to questions about the show hiding Chrissy’s slim-down by padding Metz.

“I’m starting to wonder if they are padding [Chrissy Metz].”

People magazine confirmed that Chrissy has been losing weight but the contract does not specify a number. Metz has been candid about how much she identifies with her character’s struggles.

“She was a real woman who was really struggling, and all I could think was, ‘Oh my God, I’m Kate,'” admitted Chrissy.

While Metz has emphasized that she wants to be healthy, she also clarified that she’s not losing weight in order to satisfy the producers, reported NZ City.

“[I’m losing weight] not for anybody but myself.”

Chrissy described her ultimate goal as losing enough weight to enjoy the benefits of having a “fit, healthy body.” Recognizing that her current size has limitations, Metz added that she does not “want to be limited by anything.”