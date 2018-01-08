Trump May Enjoy Four-Day Mar-A-Lago MLK Weekend Vacation As 11 A.M. Workday Start, Executive ‘TV’ Time Debated

President Donald Trump’s alleged dwindling workday schedule, along with his vacation schedule, is getting loads of attention on Monday, January 8. The president who promised on the campaign trail to work harder than any other and never take a vacation could be planning to spend his Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at the “Winter White House” (aka Mar-a-Lago). According to the Palm Beach Post, Trump is expected to fly into Palm Beach on Friday, January 12 and remain until Monday, January 15 at least if the Federal Aviation Administration alert issued about “VIP Movement” is related to Trump, as it normally relates during such notifications to pilots in the area.

With controversy surrounding the Trump administration as fallout from Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House continues into the week following the publication of the best-selling tome, Trump could seek refuge at Mar-a-Lago. If so, it would represent trip No. 11 for Trump to his Mar-a-Lago haunt. Trump previously enjoyed two additional visits to Mar-a-Lago while still president-elect. It isn’t clear if First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump will join President Trump for the trip. However, news about Trump’s so-called “Executive Time” in the White House, allegedly spent watching TV and on the phone, has hit the web.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

As reported by Axios, the secret schedule of President Trump has been made public, revealing that Trump doesn’t officially start his workdays in the White House until approximately 11 a.m. Trump also is engaging in far fewer meetings than he initially took at the start of his presidency. Trump has demanded what’s being called more “Executive Time,” which translates to private time spent in the residence portion of the White House. Trump reportedly fills this time by watching TV, tweeting, and making phone calls from approximately 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., before his usual intelligence briefings at 11 a.m.

Compared to other early-rising presidents, Trump generally starts his day much later than folks like former President George W. Bush, who many times made it to the Oval Office around 6:45 a.m., or former President Barack Obama, who exercised early in the morning and arrived in the Oval Office around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.