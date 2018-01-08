As new details emerge about Monday’s fire at Trump Tower — there are reports of at least two injuries, according to a CBS News update — Twitter users are poking fun at the blaze. The memes about the tower inferno link Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury to the tower fire in a tongue-in-cheek fashion. However, some say the jokes are no laughing matter.

According to the Washington Post, New York authorities received a call-for-service at or around 7:30 a.m. regarding a one-alarm fire on the rooftop of the Trump Tower building that is owned and operated by Donald Trump’s family. NYFD officials quickly responded to the fire on 5th Avenue and deployed crews on the 68th floor of the tower.

Shortly after 8 a.m., NYFD officials notified the press that the fire was contained. A spokesperson said investigators believe flames were ignited in the building’s HVAC system. However, firefighters quickly contained the blaze.

Based on the Post’s reporting, no one was injured at the Trump Tower fire. However, CBS News tweeted that its sources said two unidentified people sustained injuries. The Straits Times echoed the reports. It’s unclear if the reported injured persons are civilians or first responders. Apparently, President Trump and the first family were in Washington at the time the fire broke out.

NEW DETAILS: Fire at Trump Tower started in a ventilation shaft used for heating and air conditioning.Officials say the fire is now under control and two people were hurt. pic.twitter.com/d8PGbmYbNN — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2018

Emergency responders tell us fire at Trump Tower started in ventilation shaft. It’s out now. Two people hurt. — Jeff Glor (@jeffglor) January 8, 2018

Trump Tower on fire, New York Fire Department confirm…https://t.co/ZREobek6vv pic.twitter.com/36sk7lxVCp — LADbible (@ladbible) January 8, 2018

Despite reports of a fire at Trump Tower and the possibility of injuries, Twitter was quick to poke fun at the situation and tied it to the current frenzy around Wolff’s blockbuster book. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House hit bookshelves only days ago and centers on Trump’s supposed roller-coaster campaign and administration.

Stands a good chance. That or evidence destruction. — The Gnurb (@TheGnurb) January 8, 2018

I'm guessing the fire at Trump tower started in the room he keeps all his pants in.#LiarLiar — The Gnurb (@TheGnurb) January 8, 2018

There is a fire at another Russian embassy. Oops, I mean #TrumpTower. pic.twitter.com/LKFs1E6NmS — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 8, 2018

Looks like Theres "Fire and Fury" at the Trump Tower, eh? — Pablo. (@Itspablotoyou) January 8, 2018

Liar, Liar

Trump Tower on Fire. pic.twitter.com/rc6Gj0TiRO — Political Glutton (@politicalglutto) January 8, 2018

Melania Trump is so desperate to get away from Donald Trump that she started a rescue fire at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/iJsnjjhW0X — Austin (@AustinLatest) January 8, 2018

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, is at the center of a controversy about Trump’s Oval Office staff and what they think of him behind closed doors. Reportedly, “100 percent” of those queried during Wolff’s unfettered access to the White House question Trump’s “mental fitness” and believe the 25th Amendment should be invoked.

Others on Twitter say the book will eventually lead to the unraveling of the Trump administration and Mueller will list the president as an “unindicted” defendant in a corruption and money laundering crimes. Experts say the move will eventually lead to Trump’s impeachment.

Since the book’s release, Trump and number of allies spoke out in defense of his lucidness and governing capability. Trump says he is a “stable genius.” Twitter users didn’t hold back any punches in attacking Trump, despite reports of the tower fire.