Is Teresa Giudice Cheating On Husband Joe? Report Claims She’s Enjoying A ‘Romantic Getaway’ With Another Man

Teresa Giudice is being accused of having a secret romance with another man as her husband, Joe Giudice, serves the remainder of his 41-month prison term in Pennsylvania.

According to a new report, the married Real Housewives of New Jersey star and mother of four recently traveled to Mexico for a “romantic getaway” with her mystery man — and her family.

“Teresa went to Cancun for the holidays with her boyfriend,” a source told Radar Online on January 7.

As the insider revealed, Teresa Giudice wasn’t alone with her alleged boyfriend on her trip to Mexico. Instead, her father, Giacinto Gorga, was in tow.

News of Teresa Giudice’s alleged getaway with another man comes after Radar Online revealed that the longtime reality star had met with a divorce attorney over the weekend. As the outlet explained, Giudice posted a photo of her dinner meeting on Instagram and immediately sparked divorce rumors on social media.

In a previous photo, Teresa Giudice was seen sitting at a restaurant table alongside Loren M. LaForge, who reportedly works as a divorce attorney in New Jersey. In her caption, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told her fans and followers that she was having a meal with a “great friend.”

Teresa Giudice’s husband Joe is currently serving time in a federal prison in Pennsylvania after he and his wife pleaded guilty to charges of bank and wire fraud. As Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will recall, Teresa Giudice served an 11-month term at the Danbury Correctional Facility in Connecticut in 2015.

While Teresa Giudice and her children, including 16-year-old Gia, 13-year-old Gabriella, 11-year-old Milania, and 8-year-old Audriana, could have visited Joe Giudice over the holidays, Radar Online claims they instead spent time in Cancun. As fans likely noticed, Teresa Giudice shared tons of photos from her trip on her Instagram page.

