‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Vegeta Going Beyond Super Saiyan Blue

Over the weekend, Dragon Ball Super returned with its 122nd episode, which delivered the final half of the Universal Survival Arc’s Tournament of Power. No one was eliminated, but the anime put Vegeta in the spotlight as the prince of all Saiyans faced off with Jiren the Grey of Universe 11. Given his strength and competitiveness, fans believe that he might be able to unlock another level soon. Now, it looks like it’s going to happen in the upcoming episode.

Toei Animation recently released the preview of Dragon Ball Super Episode 123, which was also shared on YouTube, that teases Vegeta surpassing the Super Saiyan Blue form. Goku’s voice over can be heard saying that the prince of all Saiyans unlocks an astounding power that’s beyond the SSB form. While there is no telling what or how powerful the new technique can be, most fans speculate that it’s going to be SSB 2.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has introduced the full form of Super Saiyan Blue with Goku being the first to unlock the power that he used against Fused Zamasu during the Future Trunks saga. If it happens that Vegeta would be the first to unlock the new power-up in the anime, it must be something new. As what Comic Book pointed out, it would be exciting for everyone as Goku might not be impressed that his Saiyan rival unveils the completed form before he does.

“Just then, Vegeta awakens to an amazing power beyond Super Saiyan Blue. That’s it. Hit Jiren with all of that power.”

The short clip of Dragon Ball Super Episode 123 shows Goku and Vegeta standing back to back, where the former can be seen in his Ultra Instinct form. However, fans are more interested in Vegeta, who’s in his Super Saiyan Blue form, but looks more defined and vivid than the usual SSB. The prince of all Saiyan’s hair looks like SSJ2 with a darker shade. His eyes also look like Goku’s silver eyes in his UI form although they are a blue version.

Although Vegeta did not succeed in taking down Jiren the Grey during Dragon Ball Super Episode 122, the Saiyan told the muscular humanoid fighter that he will certainly find ways to defeat him. Fans were quick to speculate that the hero might be able to push beyond his limits in an attempt to take down the strongest Pride Trooper of Universe 11.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 123 titled “Full Body, Spirit, and Power Unleashed! Goku and Vegeta!!” is set to air on January 14.