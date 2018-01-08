Mariah Carey Throws Shade At Ryan Seacrest & Al Roker, Steals Meryl Streep’s Seat At 2018 Golden Globes

Mariah Carey has a reputation for attracting the spotlight at even the most star-studded event. Carey didn’t disappoint at the 2018 Golden Globes. Mariah threw shade at both Ryan Seacrest and Al Roker on the red carpet, and then followed up those triumphs by stealing Meryl Streep’s seat.

Mariah Carey Gets Sassy With Sharon Stone

Carey began her busy evening by partnering up with Sharon Stone. Mariah and Sharon are friends, and they offered a two-for-one Golden Globes interview to Today show host Al Roker, reported Billboard.

Al got more than he ever imagined as viewers cheered.

“Poor Today show host Al Roker didn’t know what he was walking into when he landed the dual interview [with Mariah Carey], but it was nonstop fun — for the viewers at least.”

Roker questioned Carey about receiving a nomination “again” for the Golden Globes. Mariah informed Al that he was wrong, clarifying that the nomination was her first. In correcting him, Carey tossed a zinger about men forgetting that women are songwriters.

Mariah Carey Zings Al Roker About Women In Music

Mariah decided to give Roker a lesson about women in music. She informed him that she had never received a Golden Globe nomination as a songwriter and then pointedly offered her views on why she had been overlooked.

“I have never been nominated for a Golden Globe as a songwriter,” said Mariah.

“Many times men forget that women also write songs.”

Consequently, Carey said she was “really excited” about finally getting nominated. Holding hands with Sharon Stone, Mariah earned applause from Twitter for their banter. Stone and Carey announced that they would exchange diamonds to add to the glitter, charming social media.

Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey together are the double act I never knew I needed. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) January 8, 2018

But educating Al Roker on women in music didn’t seem like enough for Carey. Mariah also took time to instruct Ryan Seacrest on what he could ask her (and couldn’t ask her) about that infamous New Year’s Eve performance, reported People.

Ryan Seacrest Tries To Figure Out What He Can Ask Mariah Carey Without Getting Scolded

Seacrest didn’t seem to be having an easy night on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, and Mariah apparently wasn’t in the mood to help. Ryan sought to use his interview time with Carey to chat about her performances in the past two New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest shows.

Seacrest appeared to have planned his question, beginning with a lead-in about the cold weather and her appearance on stage.

“Last time I saw you it was sub-zero temperatures, you were up on stage for New Year’s Eve, you delivered an amazing performance, how did you feel about the reaction?” asked Seacrest.

Mariah Carey stunned on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

Ryan told Carey that the audience “loved” her performance, but the praise didn’t prevent Mariah from throwing shade at him by taking over the interview’s direction and interrupting Seacrest.

“‘Can we not get into past moments?’ Carey cut in.”

Following throwing shade at Ryan and Al, Mariah headed into the actual Golden Globes ceremony, where she took the spotlight once more for yet another unscripted moment.

Musical Chairs With Meryl Streep

Celebrities traditionally use the commercial breaks to visit the restroom, but Carey’s need for the bathroom sparked a game of Musical Chairs with superstar actress Meryl Streep. Mariah explained to her Twitter followers, who number more than 20 million, what happened, reported Us Weekly.

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! ????????

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! ????????

???????????????? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg,” wrote Carey.

Mariah was feeling fine until the next commercial break. And that’s when Meryl Streep returned to what had been her seat.

Apologizing on Twitter to Meryl, Carey asked Streep to “please forgive me.” And she offered a promise.

“[Meryl Streep], you can take my seat any time!”

In addition to stealing the red carpet spotlight by throwing shade at Al Roker and Ryan Seacrest and then taking Meryl Streep’s seat, Carey served as a presenter at the Golden Globes. Mariah received a nomination in the Best Original Song category for “The Star.” However, “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman won the trophy.