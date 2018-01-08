Carrie Underwood has returned to social media for the first time in over a week to share some very big news after she confirmed on New Year’s Eve that she’d had 40 to 50 stitches in her face which may leave her looking a little different.

Carrie revealed the sad news about the seriousness of her injuries (which also includes a broken wrist) on her official Fan Club blog with her most loyal followers on December 31. The announcement created a huge media firestorm, which is likely what caused the mom of one to take a short hiatus from social media as fans reeled from the news that a fall outside her home caused her to have emergency surgery on her face.

But now, the star has officially returned to both Twitter and Instagram with some very exciting news after teasing at the end of 2017 that she was heading back into the studio and working on new music for her fans.

Underwood didn’t mention her facial injury or her fall – which happened outside her home in Tennessee back in November – in her latest posts but instead focused on what’s next for her career-wise and an exciting new song she’s set to debut ahead of Super Bowl in February.

Carrie – who was photographed for the first time since her fall at the gym in December – first teased the song on January 6 ahead of NBC’s coverage of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams game after the network hinted that a clip of Underwood’s new song would be broadcast that evening.

The country superstar first teased the song with a winking face emoji on both Twitter and Instagram before she then headed back to the sites a few hours later to share a preview of “The Champion” with the world ahead of its official full-length debut around the Super Bowl.

“Check out something special from @carrieunderwood that aired tonight during halftime! #SBLII #TheChampion,” the caption read alongside a preview of “The Champion” set to footage from the latest season of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, of which Underwood sings the theme song, “Oh, Sunday Night.”

It was announced last year that Carrie – who hasn’t released an album since she dropped Storyteller back in 2015 – would be releasing a very special song for the 2018 Super Bowl, Super Bowl LII.

The big news was announced by Variety back in September when NBC Sunday Night Football producer Fred Gaudelli told the site that he thinks the song, which was also written by Carrie, will become a “sports anthem.”

“I think it’s going to become a sports anthem,” he told the site of Underwood’s track “The Champion” last year, revealing that he personally asked Carrie to write something for the occasion. “It’s going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years.”

Carrie’s big tease of “The Champion” marked her first appearance on both Twitter and Instagram since she confirmed last week that she’d had multiple stitches to her face in an emotional post on her official blog.

But proving that she’s now in much better spirits as she prepares to return to the spotlight with her latest track, another fan also captured the star poking a little fun at fellow country star and CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley as she returned to Instagram to share a snippet of her new song.

Twitter user @gracieadier shared a screenshot of a comment the star left on one of Brad’s photos after he claimed he’d made pancakes in the shape of a “W” and a “V” in support of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Underwood then called out her longtime friend and occasional duet partner in the comments, jokingly hitting back at Brad, “You did NOT make those! I know better!”

Carrie Underwood’s new song “The Champion” is expected to debut in full around Super Bowl LII on February 4.