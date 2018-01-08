Blanca Blanco Explains Why She Wore Red To The Golden Globes

Blanca Blanco skipped the all-black clothing mandate—and underwear, apparently—when she stepped onto the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress was one of only a handful of attendees who ignored the movement to wear black clothing in support of the Time’s Up movement and protest of gender inequality in Hollywood. Blanco wore a barely-there red dress amid a sea of black gowns and suits at the 2018 Golden Globes, setting off a social media firestorm.

Blanca Blanco’s bright red dress was in stark contrast to the dark designs worn by Hollywood A-listers Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and Angelina Jolie, who stood in solidarity with Time’s Up and victims of sexual assault and abuse.

But Blanca Blanco says her lack of black was not a shun against the movement in Hollywood. Blanca, who attended the Golden Globes with her boyfriend John Savage (Dark Angel), later explained why she chose to wear a color other than black to the 75th annual Golden Globes awards ceremony. Blanca explained that her failure to follow the all-black movement does not mean she doesn’t support Time’s Up. Instead, Blanca Blanco said she just likes the color red.

“I love red,” Blanco revealed in a statement to Refinery 29.

“Wearing red does not mean I am against #timesup movement. I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to [break] the circle of abuse through their actions and their style choice. It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status in the acting world. I am excited about the ‘Time’s Up’ movement because true change is long overdue.”

Blanca Blanco has been slammed on social media for her decision to wear red to the Golden Globes. Viewers of the awards show took issue with the color of Blanca’s dress as well as the revealing style of the bright red gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

Blanco later took to Twitter to post reaction to the firestorm surrounding her decision to wear the risqué red dress to the Golden Globes.

“Shaming is part of the problem,” Blanca wrote. “The issue is bigger than my dress color.”

In addition to Blanca Blanco, Germany’s Next Top Model winner Barbara Meier and Hollywood Foreign Press President Meher Tatna wore color to the Golden Globes.

Barbara Meier also explained why she chose to wear a colorful, floral frock instead of black attire to the Golden Globes. In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Meier said that while she believes Time’s Up is “a great and extremely important initiative,” and that a lot of bad things happened in Hollywood that should never happen again, she chose to wear color to make a separate statement.

“If we want this to be the Golden Globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion,” Meier wrote.

“We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy. If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion. We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. Us women should shine, be colorful and sparkle…In my opinion, this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength.”

And in a statement to The Wrap, a source close to Hollywood Foreign Press President Meher Tatna explained that she meant no disrespect to the Time’s Up movement by wearing color to the Golden Globes and that she wore a colorful dress as part of her Indian culture, where it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration.

As for Blanca Blanco, who clearly wore the most high-profile, non-black dress of the night, the actress has starred in a series of forgettable films like Anatomy of Deception, Beverly Hills Christmas, and Bermuda Tentacles. But now Blanca Blanco will surely be best remembered for her bright red dress at the all-black Golden Globes.