Beyonce, Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Raps In New Video After Controversy On ‘Family Feud’ Lyrics

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been quite controversial following the release of their new albums, Lemonade and 4:44, respectively, as some of the lyrics of the songs from the records are seemingly talking about infidelity. While the famous couple has been put under the spotlight, a new video of their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, showing off her skills in rapping has been released as a bonus track for Jay-Z’s new album.

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, has captured the hearts of many fans following the release of an animated video titled “Blue’s Freestyle.” According to Mail Online, the clip was released on Sunday at exactly 4:44 p.m. in celebration of Blue Ivy’s sixth birthday.

The clip has been released on Tidal and will serve as a bonus track for Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44. The animated video begins with Blue preparing for what seems to be a ballet performance on stage, but things begin to change when Blue suddenly performs a freestyle rap.

Of course, Blue’s parents, Beyonce and Jay-Z, are part of the animated clip and can be seen wearing surprised looks on their faces as they watch their daughter perform a 45-second rap on stage. The celebrity parents express anxiety at first, but the “Halo” singer and “Empire State of Mind” rapper begin to feel relieved when they realize how much the audience liked Blue’s performance.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir, can also be seen raising their hands as they listen to their older sister unleash her talents. The video has been well appreciated among the couple’s followers, especially after receiving some flak and criticisms following the release of the “Family Feud” song.

As People notes in its report, Jay-Z confessed to cheating behind Beyonce’s back in the “Family Feud” video. Jay-Z has also made references to the infamous Becky, who was also named as a mistress on Beyonce’s single, “Lemonade.”

Infidelity seemed to be the prevailing theme on both Jay-Z and Beyonce’s albums, so Blue Ivy’s animated clip seemed like a breath of fresh air among their followers. Many fans are also expressing hope that the release of such clip is the couple’s way of reassuring them that they are working things out in their relationship and putting the past behind them.