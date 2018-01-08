Angelina Jolie Avoids Awkward Run-In With Jennifer Anniston At The 2018 Golden Globes, Brings Son As Date

Angelina Jolie attended last night’s 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony with a sweet date: her 14-year-old son, Pax. The 42-year-old actress graced the red carpet event with her son in tow and the mother-and-son duo looked so adorable!

Supporting the evening’s Time’s Up campaign for gender and racial equality, Angelina looked elegantly stunning in a black chiffon gown with a sheer neckline and feathered cape. Pax was also in black, wearing a velvet tuxedo and a “Time’s Up” pin.

Later in the evening, Angelina took the stage to present an award. Additionally, her movie First They Killed My Father was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Though it didn’t bag the award, last night was still a celebration of success for the actress and humanitarian.

According to E! News, her two eldest sons, Pax and Maddox, both worked with her on the film. Pax spent time on set as a photographer, while 16-year-old Maddox earned an executive producer credit.

“I had a wonderful time working with them,” Angelina Jolie told E! in a previous interview.

“I can’t be a parent and have my kids around and not sharing this creative life with them. It’s their choice how much they want to be in it, but I just love sharing experiences with them and this one was obviously very important.”

Angelina Jolie at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards with ‘First They Killed My Father’ filmmakers. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Angelina had an almost awkward encounter with her ex-husband’s ex, Jennifer Anniston, who was also in attendance to present an award. The two rarely go to the same events to avoid unnecessary controversy. But last night’s Golden Globes was an evening of solidarity among women, and both Angelina and Jennifer are active supporters of the Time’s Up movement.

When it was announced that Brad Pitt’s two ex-wives were going to be in the same awards show, many anticipated a red carpet encounter. However, only Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet. According to Fox News, Jennifer Anniston may have deliberately skipped it to avoid an awkward scenario. The 48-year-old actress later stepped out on stage with Carol Burnett to hand the Best Actress in a TV Drama award to Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale.

Jennifer Anniston was a presenter at last night’s award ceremony. Paul Drinkwater / NBC Universal via Getty Images

Interestingly, Brad Pitt was nowhere to be seen in last night’s star-studded event. He was last spotted attending Seann Penn’s auction gala for Haiti just one night before the Golden Globes. According to Us Weekly, the A-list actor bid $120,000 for a chance to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with actress Emilia Clarke. While Brad Pitt was unsuccessful in his bid, this sparked rumors that the newly single, 54-year-old actor may be interested in the GoT star.