‘Supernatural’ Season 13: The Future Is Bright, Renewal Is Likely

Supernatural is undoubtedly one of the strongest series on TV, considering that it has already reached 13 seasons. While there have been rumors about the show being canceled soon, the CW President Mark Pedowitz hinted that the future looks bright.

In an interview with Deadline, Pedowitz touched on the different shows on the network, including the fate of Supernatural, which had a lot of fans wondering about each year. Pedowitz may not have confirmed that the series has been officially renewed for Season 14 but he did imply that another season would be great for the network.

Pedowitz said that next year would mean that Supernatural would have its 300th episode, something he described as “remarkable.”

Pedowitz also assured fans that Supernatural will go beyond Season 13 as long as Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles remain interested in doing more episodes and, of course, if the ratings continue to remain stable. With millions of support from viewers even now that the show is in its 13th season, it looks like Supernatural isn’t going anywhere.

Supernatural Season 13 is still set to offer an exciting episode, which also works as a backdoor pilot to its potential spinoff, titled Wayward Sisters. The spinoff stars Kim Rhodes and will tell the story of Rhodes’ character, Sheriff Jody Mills, and a band of troubled women who will come together to fight evil forces.

Pedowitz has already seen the episode, which will air on Jan. 18, and told Deadline that he liked it. However, it’s up to the fans to decide whether or not the series will become a hit. For Pedowitz, it has the potential to work, unlike the first spin-off planned for Supernatural —Bloodlines.

While the CW executive already offered his opinion about the spinoff, there is the question of whether or not viewers will like it, especially since the Winchester brothers are not in it. But with a great cast, Pedowitz is positive that Wayward Sisters will have a permanent home on the CW.

“Nothing is perfect but the real question is whether fans will go watch it if the boys aren’t in it. I don’t know but it works, the characters work, Kathryn Newton is a real star, the actress who plays Donna (Briana Buckmaster) is hilarious.”

Meanwhile, Supernatural Season 13 will soon welcome someone from the past. Fan-favorite Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), who died way back in Season 7 but made a reappearance on Season 12’s finale, will return as the Winchesters find themselves in the Bad Place.

Beaver himself confirmed his return via a photo uploaded on Twitter, showing his rugged look as the post-apocalyptic version of Bobby. This version of Bobby Singer exists in a world where the Winchester brothers were never born. Judging by the photo, it looks like Bobby is ready for some action.

Sam and Dean Winchester ended up in the Bad Place as they search for their mother, Mary, who was trapped in the post-apocalyptic world from Season 12. It’s likely that the brothers and Bobby, who happens to be their father figure, could cross paths again and maybe, together, save Mary. Or perhaps, Bobby could meet Jack (Alexander Calvert), who just arrived in the Apocalypse realm. Fans will soon find out.