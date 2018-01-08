Golden Globes 2018: Nicole Kidman Didn’t Mention Her Kids With Tom Cruise [Watch]

During her Golden Globes 2018 acceptance speech for winning best actress for Big Little Lies, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman acknowledged several people in her life who are important to her. However, Kidman made no mention in her speech of her children she adopted with Tom Cruise, and Twitter users were quick to note why she did not mention her two adoptive children.

At Golden Globes 2018, Nicole Kidman accepted her fourth Golden Globe for her brilliant performance in the hit series Big Little Lies. Her acceptance speech reminded the sitting audience of just how many talented woman from the industry came together to make such a brilliant series. In her speech, she made sure to thank her husband, Keith Urban, and youngest daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. She, however, did not mention her other two children, Connor and Bella Cruise, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Upon accepting her award she said, “First cab off the rank, that means my daughters are still awake so Sunny, Faith I love you. I’m bringing this home to you, babies.”

Nicole Kidman’s refusal to mention her two adoptive children at her Golden Globes acceptance speech was noted by several Twitter users as well.

Nicole Kidman did not thank her daughter/son she adopted with Tom Cruise in her speech. She didn't thank them at the Emmys either. I am not surprised, if she divorced Tom Cruise, the Church of Scientology declared her a suppressive person and her children were turned against her. — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 8, 2018

That awkward feeling when Nicole Kidman only mentions her biological kids in her speech???????????? #criiiiiinge #goldenglobes2018 — Neele P (@NeeleP) January 8, 2018

Did Nicole Kidman forget she has two kids with Tom Cruise in her thank you speech? #GoldenGlobes — Ben Mayberry (@SeaLifeBen) January 8, 2018

It was, however, not the first time Nicole Kidman abstained from mentioning Connor and Bella Cruise. In a September 2016 Emmys acceptance speech, Kidman only mentioned Sunday and Faith.

“I’m also a mother and a wife, and I have two little girls,” she said.

After ending his marriage with Mimi Rogers in 1990, Tom Cruise met Nicole Kidman on the set of their film Days of Thunder. Six months after the release of Days of Thunder, Tom and Nicole got married on December 24, 1990. As a couple, Tom and Nicole adopted two children, Isabella and Connor Antony.

Matt Turner / Liaison / Getty Images

Just after two years of their marriage, Tom filed for divorce from her citing irreconcilable differences. However, in one of Nicole’s earlier interviews, she talked about her love for Tom Cruise and even after their divorce, how much she loved him.

“He was huge; still is. To me, he was just Tom, but to everybody else, he is huge. But he was lovely to me and I loved him. I still love him.”

According to The Daily Beast, both Connor and Isabella have decided to live with their father Tom Cruise, who has remained a true devotee of the Church of Scientology. Back in 2007, Kidman mentioned that her children call her by her name, which she hates.

Many pointed out the reason behind the omission of Connor and Bella Cruise from Nicole Kidman’s Golden Globe speech is likely because of her divorce from Tom Cruise and her decision to leave the Church of Scientology.