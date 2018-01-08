‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Katherine Kelly Lang Plans Big Move To Australia

Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang is planning to make a big move to Australia with her boyfriend, Dominique Zoida. The 56-year-old daytime actress, who portrays Brooke Logan, has visited Down Under several times and she’s sold on the idea of buying a home there.

Daily Mail cites an interview that the Bold and the Beautiful star did with TV Week, and Lang dished that she and Zoida have looked at properties in the Manly area, which is in northern Sydney. The soap star recently sold her home in Los Angeles and says she and Zoida are excited about the prospect of getting a house in Sydney to share.

“I love the idea of having a place here… We’ve looked around the Manly area and hopefully we can buy in the near future,” Katherine Kelly Lang said.

Katherine has been on the Bold and the Beautiful since it premiered in March 1987. Being a major character of the show and the one so many men tend to fall in love with, what does Katherine’s move to Australia mean for Brooke Logan? Does this mean when Katherine moves that Brooke will either be written off the show or recast? Fans can rest assured that Brooke isn’t going anywhere.

“… But we couldn’t live here full-time, because of my job on Bold,” Lang said of living in Australia.

Although Katherine has sold her home in Los Angeles, she and Zoida own a Malibu getaway as well. So, they’re not without a residence in California where the show is taped. In fact, the couple wants to add a pool and horse stable to the home.

Katherine Kelly Lang and boyfriend Dominique Zoida plan on moving to Australia. Matt Sayles / Invision for the Television Academy / AP Images

Katherine Kelly Lang has been married twice and has three grown children — Zoe Katrina D’Andrea, 20, Julian Snider, 25, and Jeremy Snider, 27.

Earlier last year, the Bold and the Beautiful cast flew to Australia to film Steffy and Liam’s wedding. It was also meant to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the CBS soap. According to the report, filming the show in Australia and flying on Qantas Airlines was meant to promote tourism.

It’s comforting for fans to learn that even if Katherine Kelly Lang moves out of the country part-time, Brooke Logan will remain on the Bold and the Beautiful!