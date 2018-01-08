The 75th Golden Globe Awards: Men Show Support For ‘Time’s Up’

The creation of the Time’s Up initiative was influenced by the letter of solidarity written by the members of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, on behalf of farmworker women across America to women in the entertainment industry. In the letter, the women revealed that they too were victims of harassment and exploitation. The letter showed the challenges women face not only in the entertainment industry, but in all works of life. The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, according to their official website, will “subsidize legal support for individuals who have experienced sexual harassment or related retaliation in the workplace”

Time’s Up was created in response to these experiences and was made official in the New York Times on January 1, 2018. Time’s Up is an initiative against sexual harassment founded in the aftermath of the Weinstein saga.

Some male actors in the entertainment industry supported the women by dressing in all black and wearing Time’s Up pins to the 75th Golden Globe Awards held on January 7, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. In the latter part of 2017, the #MeToo campaign encouraged women to speak up and share their experiences of sexual harassment. This has given more women the opportunity to speak up and it seems the men are listening too. Some of the men wearing all black in solidarity included Justin Timberlake, Chris Hemsworth, Nick Jonas, Common, Aziz Ansari, and Zac Efron. Some of the men wearing pins included Hugh Jackman, James Franco, William H. Macy, Freddie Highmore, Ewan McGregor, and Daniel Kaluuya. Hopefully, the support from the men will not only encourage more women to speak up, but it will encourage more men to support the campaign against sexual harassment against women.

The Time’s Up initiative encouraged women to wear black to the 75th Golden Globe Awards to create awareness of sexual harassment against women. The ladies adorning black at the awards included Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hellen Mirren, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer, Laura Dern, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Clair Foy, Jessica Biel, Kelly Clarkson, and more. Some of the ladies wearing black, like Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, had encountered Weinstein earlier in their acting careers.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

One of the highlights of the night was Oprah Winfrey being awarded the Cecile B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement, which she accepted wearing black. Oprah affirmed her support for the Time’s Up movement with her acceptance speech to the delight of the audience. The host of the 75th Golden Globe awards, Seth Meyers, threw shade at Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, according to Fox News. Weinstein and Spacey were both accused of sexual harassments and other related offenses.