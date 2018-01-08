Matt Lauer Will Reportedly Get A Partial Custody Of His Kids

It has been almost two months since the news broke that longtime Today anchor Matt Lauer sexually harassed a female NBC employee in 2014 during the Winter Olympics in Russia. The news immediately sparked rumors that his wife, Annette Roque is getting ready to divorce him, especially when she was reportedly spotted leaving a lawyer’s office. Now, new reports surfaced that Roque is finally done with the TV journalist, but will give him the right for a partial custody of their three kids.

A source recently spoke with In Touch Weekly and said that Roque, at first, tried to keep her relationship intact with Matt Lauer for the sake of their three children together – Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11. Howbeit, as days go by with all the non-consolable news about her husband’s sexual misconduct, it is said that she can no longer take it and wants to get things done between them. According to the source, there will be an official announcement of their divorce anytime soon.

The insider went on to say that the former model and equestrian wants a full custody of their three kids. However, Matt Lauer will have a partial custody of the children as he’s been a great dad to his brood. What’s more is that the divorce might cost the TV anchor millions, especially that he earned a lot of money from his salary.

“She will ask for primary custody, allowing Matt partial custody because he has been a great father to his kids.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Matt Lauer was subsequently fired by NBC in November 2017 after the female employee provided a detailed complaint about his sexual misdeeds in Russia that even continued when they went back to New York. According to the network, the TV anchor did not get any financial settlement however as he was terminated for a cause. In a statement, he apologized for what he did and said that it’s enough for him to be “embarrassed and ashamed.”

Matt Lauer was one of the biggest cornerstones of NBC’s Today and was a co-host of the said morning TV show from 1997 to 2017. He has also hosted some of the opening ceremonies of Olympic Games as well as the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Annette Roque and Matt Lauer met in 1997 on a blind date and got married in October 1998 in New York.