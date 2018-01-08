‘Sister Wives’ Recap: Kody Brown Panics Over Mykelti’s Huge Wedding, Plus Other Behind-The-Scenes Tidbits

Sister Wives is back! On Sunday night, the reality show premiered its new season after a year on hiatus. The show stars Kody Brown and his four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Sister Wives focuses on their daily lives as an American polygamous family, but the new season shifts with new dynamics.

Kody’s children–all 18 of them combined–are now growing up. Sister Wives Season 8 premiered with Mykelti, Kody’s first daughter with third wife Christine, planning for her upcoming wedding to boyfriend Tony Padron.

Mykelti’s Invites 400 Guests For Her Wedding

Kody Brown is a hands-on father of the bride. He and his wives go venue-hunting for Mykelti’s wedding. But when it was time to plan the reception, Kody panics when he realizes how huge–and “outrageously expensive” this wedding is going to be. Mykelti and her fiancé are planning to invite a whopping 400 guests to their “Mexican-vintage” wedding.

The wedding planner told them that a normal sit-down reception costs about $30 per plate. Mykelti and Tony insist that they won’t be having a usual dinner. Instead, they’d like to serve “street tacos” to their guests in line with their theme. But even with just tacos, the price of feeding 400 people is more than what Kody can afford.

“We want to give Mykelti this awesome wedding but 400 people is a lot,” the Sister Wives patriarch says in a confessional.

“She has to realize that somehow in her mind that it’s really expensive and she just needs to be grateful — we don’t want to feel like we’re being taken advantage of.”

Kody Crushes Meri’s Bed-And-Breakfast Dreams

Kody’s marriage to his first wife Meri has been rocky for a few years now. In a previous episode, Meri tearfully admitted to having an emotional affair with someone she met online. This person turned out to be a catfish, and Meri tearfully apologized to Kody and her family.

Although everything is back to normal, Meri Brown couldn’t seem to get over her personal issues. In last night’s episode, she talks to Kody and her three sister wives about how she wants to open an inn in her family home in Utah. She’s giddy and excited about it, perhaps because she needs a new sense of purpose in her life.

While Janelle, Christine, and Robyn are all supportive and excited about Meri’s business idea, Kody has his reservations. His initial reaction is to scoff at his first wife.

“Going through this process, this is my first reaction, and I’m very sorry for this–what value is this to us, even to Meri?” Kody Brown says in a confessional.

“It’s three hours away. How is she going to manage it, how is she going to run it? The reason my concern is there is because every bed and breakfast I’ve ever known of is family-run…It doesn’t have affordability to have employees. You have to do the work yourselves.”

Kody & Wives Live Tweet During The Season Premiere

During the two-hour pilot episode, Kody Brown and his four wives were online to share behind-the-scenes info with their fans. According to Janelle, Meri really “sparkles” when she talks about her B&B.

Meri really sparkles when the subject of the BnB comes up. It’s nice to see. #SisterWives — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) January 8, 2018

Meanwhile, all of them agreed that even though Mykelti and Tony’s big wedding has been difficult to plan, they had fun in the process. According to them, Tony has a charming and hilarious personality and gets along well with the whole family.

I usually don't enjoy this show that much. This is entertainment! Crazy life!

Tony and @Mykelti15_P are a match made in Heaven. We found that out talking to Tony's parents.#SisterWives #TLCTonight

Do it! — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) January 8, 2018

Yep, Tony and his wonderful unfiltered self. I just laugh at that boy. #SisterWives — Christine Brown (@rosecolored6) January 8, 2018

Mykelti and Tony’s wedding did push through on Dec. 17, 2016. According to People, all 400 guests were in attendance. Christine tweeted that the Mykelti’s vintage Mexican theme was followed, and Janelle loved the tacos!

Every time we filmed something for this episode I craved street tacos like crazy. I love street tacos, they are the best ! #SisterWives — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) January 8, 2018

Sister Wives Season 8 airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.