Brad Pitt’s personal life remained the talk of the entertainment world ever since he started his relationship with Angelina Jolie. For 12 long years, Brad and Angelina’s journey as a couple was considered as one of those rare Hollywood moments which many only viewed in Woody Allen movies. However, after their official split in 2016, Brad’s name has been linked with multiple famous celebrities that include his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, his Allied movie co-star Marion Cotillard, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, and most recently with Sienna Miller.

It was recently reported that after splitting with Angelina Jolie in September 2016, Brad Pitt has reportedly started dating and is using his real name to impress his dates. However, the news of him dating other girls started when he was filming the spy-thriller film Allied. During the production of the romantic thriller film, it was claimed that he reportedly had an affair with Marion Cotillard. Several publication houses allegedly reported that the cause of Brad’s split with Angelina is Marion. Things became so severe for Inception movie actress that she used her Instagram handle to debunk all the claims that suggested her involvement in Brad and Angelina’s divorce. In a lengthy Instagram post, Marion wrote the following message.

“…to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion.”

Apart from Marion, Brad’s was recently linked with Friends TV star and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. After divorcing Jennifer right after the release of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Brad reportedly stopped all sorts of communication with her. However, it was reported that after his split with Angelina, Brad has come to terms with Jennifer and has even asked her to marry him again.

“Brad flat out told Jen that if he ever had the chance, he would marry her again,” an insider revealed.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and after confirming from Brad and Jennifer’s representatives, the media house revealed that the reports of Brad’s romantic inclination towards Jennifer are nothing but speculation about their personal lives.

Furthermore, Brad, who recently bid $120,000 to watch Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke, was recently linked with Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco and Sienna Miller.

It was reported that Brad has the hots for Charlotte — who is widely been regarded as the younger version of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Not only this, it was allegedly reported that as Brad is missing his six children, he is reportedly planning to have another one with Charlotte Casiraghi.

“He [Brad] told Charlotte he’d love to have a baby with her and they are busy trying to fall pregnant. Brad doesn’t care that it’s pretty soon in their relationship.”

Most recently, Pitt was linked with Sienna Miller. According to OK! Magazine, after flirting with each other at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z in June, Brad and Sienna are reportedly getting serious for each other. At the same time, the alleged couple has decided to go public with their romance.

“Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity.”

As of this writing, Brad Pitt is single and is not romantically involved with anyone. After his split with Angelina Jolie, he has tried to focus on his personal health and projects.