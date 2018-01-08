‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Beta Early Access Begins This Week On PS4 And Xbox One

Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s international release date of January 26 is just weeks away, but soon, any gamer with a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One who’s been curious about the game can try it out for free during its two-day open beta next week. It unlocks for everyone starting on Sunday, January 14, at 12 a.m. PST (3 a.m. EST) and ends on Monday, January 15.

As announced by Bandai Namco in a tweet, console players who have a digital pre-order reservation for either Xbox One or PS4 are invited to try the beta one day earlier during an Early Access period that begins later this week on Saturday, January 13, at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST). Dragon Ball fans who are already sold on the flashy, animated brawler are advised to get their pre-orders registered before the Early Access event begins to ensure they do get that extra time to zip around punching and blasting with Goku and Vegeta.

There are three digital versions to choose from when pre-ordering, and all come with early access to the beta. According to the official site, the Standard Download edition comes with the game and three additional Stamps at a suggested retail price of $59.99. There’s also a “FighterZ Edition” for $94.99. It includes a “Girl’s Stamp Pack” and the “FighterZ Pass,” which comes with eight additional characters that must be purchased separately from the base game. Sold separately, the pass is $34.99. For about $15 more, at $109.99, fans can also opt for the “Ultimate Edition” featuring a downloadable digital soundtrack featuring 11 songs from the anime, and an extra “Commentator Voice Pack.” These items are in addition to the game and FighterZ Pass, but they won’t be made available to purchasers until March and April, respectively.

‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ boasts a visual style very similar to the anime. Bandai Namco Entertainment

All pre-orders, both physical and digital, get a special bonus that includes two exclusive lobby avatars, plus two unlocked characters: SSGSS Vegeta and SSGSS Goku. Yet another “Super Saiyan” mode, SSGSS mode grants the characters epic powers and electric blue hair. See how SSGSS mode looks on Vegeta in Dragon Ball FighterZ in the trailer below.