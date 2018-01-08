As women of Hollywood stood in solidarity with the “Time’s Up Movement” by dressing in black at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Blanca Blanco had other plans: the actress not only wore a red dress, but the fashionable gown was very revealing; many say Blanca was practically naked and didn’t represent the protest, according to a new report.

Blanca Blanco’s choice of dress at the 75th Golden Globes rubbed many people the wrong way. According to a report by the Express, the 36-year-old actress, who has appeared in a few obscure films — Beverly Hill Christmas and Showgirls 2: Penny’s From Heaven, among a handful of others — stole the show, but for the wrong reasons.

Blanco stepped on the red carpet to a crowd of photographers vying for the perfect shot and gave them more than they bargained for, according to Pop Sugar. The site said Blanca arrived at the awards ceremony with her 68-year-old companion, actor John Savage (Dark Angel).

The stunning actress is not ranked among the A-Listers such as Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep, Jessica Biel, Tracee Ellis Ross, and others. Still, she — rather, her “extremely bright” dress — as sources say, commanded a hefty amount of attention.

Blanca Blanco looked at ease as the cameras snapped away. The actress wore a stunning velour dress with a “record-setting” slit reserved for her thigh that terminated north of her waistline. Blanca’s gown also featured another tantalizing slit that slashed across the torso and revealed copious amounts of her cleavage, midriff, and navel.

Blanco’s Golden Globe dress left little to the imagination. Sources say the actress went commando and didn’t wear a bra for the occasion. She styled her brunette locks in waves and accessorized her sultry dress with a selection of jewels.

Social media became unglued over Blanca Blanco’s revealing frock. It’s unclear if she merely didn’t “get the memo” for the recommended dress code or if she signaled her departure from all or parts of the movement. However, some readers and viewers say her dress was inappropriate for the occasion and sent mixed messages.

Yahoo said critique about the actress’ dress is counterproductive and amounts to “shaming.”

Actress @BlancaBlanco didn't wear black to the #GoldenGlobes — but shaming her is part of the problem https://t.co/50R0kJNKhn pic.twitter.com/nhd3Eup2lb — Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) January 8, 2018

Elite Daily‘s headline read in part that the tweets said what “we’re all thinking.”

Blanca Blanco doesn't necessarily have to conform to the #WhyWeWearBlack dress code, yet to show up in a gown that's not only bright red but extremely skimpy seems like a crass f*ck-you to the whole movement. — Patty Taboada (@pattymanuelle) January 8, 2018

It's ok to disagree with the #MeToo movement, nevertheless wearing a dress like this when women are asking to heard not just seen is so appalling.#GoldenGlobes — ClassyNoggin (@classynogin) January 8, 2018

Idk who Blanca blanco is but she's cancelled — malina (@_malsstyles) January 8, 2018

What on earth was #blancablanco thinking wearing that dress to the #GoldenGlobes ????? #TimesUp — Maeve (@Maeve_6) January 8, 2018

The red siren dress worked for Oprah at her Legends Ball. Not so much for you. This wasn’t smart or nice to the women who have suffered abuse and exploitation. This wasn’t the time for a publicity stunt you ninny. — Random Dude (@dchockeyfan) January 8, 2018

The Golden Globes protest emerged from the recent outing of some of Hollywood’s most elite and powerful men — and women (to a lesser degree) — over revelations of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault. Mega-producer, Harvey Weinstein, became the de facto face of the protest against sexual abuse and gender inequality in the workplace. He was among the first outed about allegations of his disturbing behavior with a string of women.

Blanca Blanco’s made news at the 2012 Academy Awards. Then, she experienced an alleged wardrobe malfunction; her dress of choice also featured a dangerously high thigh slit, according to Daily Mail. The site claimed she “exposed her nether region to the cameras.” She expressed embarrassment over the incident but said she wore a “nude-colored” bodysuit underneath the dress.