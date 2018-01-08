Blanca Blanco’s Ultra-Revealing Dress At ‘Golden Globes’ Steals Show Amid #TimesUp Protest

Blanca Blanco shuns protest, ignores dress code memo with barely-there dress at Golden Globe Awards

Blanca Blanco poses for pictures at the Official Viewing and After Party of The Golden Globe Awards that was hosted by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Greg Doherty / Getty Images
As women of Hollywood stood in solidarity with the “Time’s Up Movement” by dressing in black at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Blanca Blanco had other plans: the actress not only wore a red dress, but the fashionable gown was very revealing; many say Blanca was practically naked and didn’t represent the protest, according to a new report.

Blanca Blanco’s choice of dress at the 75th Golden Globes rubbed many people the wrong way. According to a report by the Express, the 36-year-old actress, who has appeared in a few obscure films — Beverly Hill Christmas and Showgirls 2: Penny’s From Heaven, among a handful of others — stole the show, but for the wrong reasons.

Blanco stepped on the red carpet to a crowd of photographers vying for the perfect shot and gave them more than they bargained for, according to Pop Sugar. The site said Blanca arrived at the awards ceremony with her 68-year-old companion, actor John Savage (Dark Angel).

The stunning actress is not ranked among the A-Listers such as Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep, Jessica Biel, Tracee Ellis Ross, and others. Still, she — rather, her “extremely bright” dress — as sources say, commanded a hefty amount of attention.

Blanca Blanco looked at ease as the cameras snapped away. The actress wore a stunning velour dress with a “record-setting” slit reserved for her thigh that terminated north of her waistline. Blanca’s gown also featured another tantalizing slit that slashed across the torso and revealed copious amounts of her cleavage, midriff, and navel.

Blanco’s Golden Globe dress left little to the imagination. Sources say the actress went commando and didn’t wear a bra for the occasion. She styled her brunette locks in waves and accessorized her sultry dress with a selection of jewels.

Social media became unglued over Blanca Blanco’s revealing frock. It’s unclear if she merely didn’t “get the memo” for the recommended dress code or if she signaled her departure from all or parts of the movement. However, some readers and viewers say her dress was inappropriate for the occasion and sent mixed messages.

Yahoo said critique about the actress’ dress is counterproductive and amounts to “shaming.”

Elite Daily‘s headline read in part that the tweets said what “we’re all thinking.”

The Golden Globes protest emerged from the recent outing of some of Hollywood’s most elite and powerful men — and women (to a lesser degree) — over revelations of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault. Mega-producer, Harvey Weinstein, became the de facto face of the protest against sexual abuse and gender inequality in the workplace. He was among the first outed about allegations of his disturbing behavior with a string of women.

Blanca Blanco’s made news at the 2012 Academy Awards. Then, she experienced an alleged wardrobe malfunction; her dress of choice also featured a dangerously high thigh slit, according to Daily Mail. The site claimed she “exposed her nether region to the cameras.” She expressed embarrassment over the incident but said she wore a “nude-colored” bodysuit underneath the dress.