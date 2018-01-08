Here’s What Needs To Happen For Dolph Ziggler To Make WWE Return

A few weeks ago, Dolph Ziggler vacated the United States Championship less than 24 hours after winning it during a Triple Threat Match at WWE Clash of Champions. Since leaving the title in the middle ring, WWE has begun a tournament to determine the next champion and Ziggler hasn’t been featured on SmackDown Live. Dolph’s absence has become such a mystery that most fans don’t know if “The Show Off” will return.

Originally, WWE officials were just planning to keep Ziggler off WWE television. However, it has now been reported that he’s also being pulled from future live events to also sell the angle. With Dolph’s WWE deal in question heading into 2018, the “walkout” angle has created quite a stir and the WWE Universe has a lot of questions about Ziggler’s future. Thankfully, some recent reports have answered several of those questions.

It has been reported that Ziggler’s U.S. Title win and the “walkout” angle was done for two reasons. The first is that WWE officials wanted to take the championship off Baron Corbin. Second, Dolph Ziggler had signed a short extension with WWE after his contract officially expired in October. The “walkout” angle was to set up Dolph’s return to SmackDown Live if he and the WWE officials can work out terms on another contract.

‘It’s unclear where Dolph Ziggler’s “walk-out” storyline is headed.’ WWE

On paper, Ziggler ending his career with WWE could be the best move for him. Apparently, Dolph makes a lucrative salary with the company and he enjoys the lifestyle. He’s been vocal about his unhappiness with a lot of his booking and position in the company, but the pros may outweigh the cons for him. Ziggler might also take his chances on the independents, wrestle for New Japan, or just formally retire from wrestling.

Dolph Ziggler has an incredible amount of talent and experience in the industry. He could re-sign with the company and give it everything he has left to become the top guy a ton of fans believe he can be. There is no question he would find success outside of WWE, but he may be burnt out from the business altogether. The fact is Dolph Ziggler is a wrestler with many options. Therefore, his wrestling future is entirely up to him.