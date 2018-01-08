Golden Globes 2018: Complete List Of Winners

The award show ceremony for 2018 kicked off tonight on NBC, as the Golden Globes were given out for the best in television and film. The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were hosted by Seth Meyers and it was a night celebrating some amazing performance this past year. Find out the full list of winners from the Golden Globes 2018 below.

The night kicked off with a monologue from host Seth Meyers and he did not hold back, as he took on the recent sexual harassment in show business topic. Meyers took jabs at Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and many others during his speech. The winning speeches may have focused on women and the movement that has been happening in Hollywood over the past year. It was a very powerful night, but you can find out who gave those speeches tonight in our Golden Globes 2018 winners list here.

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – Winner

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Winner

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – Winner

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us – Winner

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Congratulations to Sterling K. Brown (@SterlingKBrown) – Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama – This is Us (@NBCThisisUs) – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cPrBgaGo0u — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Best Television Series, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale – Winner

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies – Winner

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water – Winner

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudboumd

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman – Winner

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist – Winner

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies – Winner

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco – Winner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Congrats to the cast and crew of #PixarCoco on the #GoldenGlobes win for Best Animated Feature! pic.twitter.com/NvMRL2HQLs — Disney•Pixar's Coco (@pixarcoco) January 8, 2018

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya – Winner

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Screenplay

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner

The Post

Molly’s Game

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade – Winner

Loveless

The Square

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Ewan McGregor, Fargo – Winner

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Television Series, Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Winner

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None – Winner

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Oprah Winfrey

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – Winner

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Big Little Lies – Winner

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird – Winner

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird – Winner

Congratulations to Lady Bird (@LadyBirdMovie) – Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I6uBaqljZB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – Winner

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Congratulations to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (@3Billboards) – Best Motion Picture – Drama – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/02ikLTyj23 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Best Motion Picture – Drama