Golden Globes 2018: Complete List Of Winners

The award show ceremony for 2018 kicked off tonight on NBC, as the Golden Globes were given out for the best in television and film. The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were hosted by Seth Meyers and it was a night celebrating some amazing performance this past year. Find out the full list of winners from the Golden Globes 2018 below.
The night kicked off with a monologue from host Seth Meyers and he did not hold back, as he took on the recent sexual harassment in show business topic. Meyers took jabs at Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and many others during his speech. The winning speeches may have focused on women and the movement that has been happening in Hollywood over the past year. It was a very powerful night, but you can find out who gave those speeches tonight in our Golden Globes 2018 winners list here.
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – Winner
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Alison Brie, GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Winner
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – Winner
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama
- Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us – Winner
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Congratulations to Sterling K. Brown (@SterlingKBrown) – Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama – This is Us (@NBCThisisUs) – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cPrBgaGo0u
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Best Television Series, Drama
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Winner
- This Is Us
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies – Winner
- David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Original Score
- Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water – Winner
- Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
- John Williams, The Post
- Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Original Song
- “Home,” Ferdinand
- “Mighty River,” Mudboumd
- “Remember Me,” Coco
- “The Star,” The Star
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman – Winner
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
- Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
- James Franco, The Disaster Artist – Winner
- Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies – Winner
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Animated Feature
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco – Winner
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Congrats to the cast and crew of #PixarCoco on the #GoldenGlobes win for Best Animated Feature! pic.twitter.com/NvMRL2HQLs
— Disney•Pixar's Coco (@pixarcoco) January 8, 2018
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Hong Chau, Downsizing
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya – Winner
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Screenplay
- The Shape of Water
- Lady Bird
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner
- The Post
- Molly’s Game
Best Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman
- First They Killed My Father
- In the Fade – Winner
- Loveless
- The Square
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
- Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
- Jude Law, The Young Pope
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo – Winner
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Television Series, Comedy
- Black-ish
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Winner
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None – Winner
- Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Cecil B. DeMille Award
- Oprah Winfrey
“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Best Director
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – Winner
- Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
- Big Little Lies – Winner
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Fargo
- Top of the Lake: China Girl
- The Sinner
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird – Winner
- Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
- Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird – Winner
Congratulations to Lady Bird (@LadyBirdMovie) – Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I6uBaqljZB
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Tom Hanks, The Post
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – Winner
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner
- Meryl Streep, The Post
- Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Congratulations to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (@3Billboards) – Best Motion Picture – Drama – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/02ikLTyj23
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Call Me by Your Name
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Winner