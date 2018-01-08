Sharon Stone Wows In Form-Fitting Cutout Gown At The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Sharon Stone wowed in yet another stunning gown while attending the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The 59-year-old movie star looked age-defying in a black form-fitting, cut-out dress. Perez Hilton reports that Stone’s 17-year-old son, Roan Joseph Bronstein, accompanied her to the big event.

Prior to leaving for the Golden Globes, Sharon Stone tweeted some photos of her with Roan in their formal attire.

“With my fabulous date for the @goldenglobes, my son Roan,” Sharon wrote.

The stylish short-sleeved gown had triangle cutout patterns on the star’s chest, mid-section, and hips. The look was polished with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching clutch.

The Basic Instinct star also used the hashtags #WhyWeWearBlack @TIMESUPNOW, and #family. She’s joining other A-list stars in fighting against sexual harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry. The movement has other causes behind it, such as battling social injustice and gender inequality for women.

Huffington Post reports that Stone and Mariah Carey were joking around when they were interviewed on the red carpet by Today‘s Al Roker at the Golden Globes. Mariah laughed that she wanted to steal Sharon’s diamond earrings later on.

Daily Mail reports that Sharon Stone’s dress was by Brazilian designer, Vitor Zerbinato. While attending the St. Moritz’s Soul Award Gala in Switzerland in late December, she was seen in another glamorous gown that turned heads. The gown, which can be seen in this article by the Inquisitr, had a sheer skirt that was floor-length and the bodice had a metallic design with a plunging neckline. It was by no means as revealing as the number she had on for the Golden Globes on Sunday. All three of her sons were at the gala in Switzerland — Roan, Laird, 12, and Quinn, 11. Stone adopted all three of them in 2000, 2005, and 2006.

Sharon Stone and son, Roan Joseph Bronstein, at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Sharon Stone told Haute Living back in November that she loves to be active and workout, which she believes is “key to good health.” The iconic star said she does yoga, Pilates, rides horses, dances, goes to the beach, and is active with her kids. She refuses to go under the knife, explaining that she’s too busy and hardly has time to bathe.