President Trump Weathers Another Round of Negative Publicity

Donald Trump has dumbfounded his critics. Convinced of his eventual implosion, pundits and many journalist almost excitedly pointed to every perceived misstep as the beginning of the end of his unorthodox presidential bid. After Trump had clinched the Republican nomination for president, many were still very much disinclined to take him seriously. When he bested Hillary Clinton, the mocking of Trump came to an abrupt end, however. Suddenly, much of the media seemingly portrayed the entirety of the 2016 election cycle as a Greek tragedy. Following Trump’s victory, members of the media on the left and right joined Clinton in a particularly mournful kommos: The battle for America’s soul had begun. For Trump, it was simply time to restore the glory of the United States.

After nearly a year in office, opposition to Donald Trump remains fierce. Any hope of the new year doubling as a tabula rasa upon which the president’s critics could project their aspirations and goals instead of their frustration and anger was quickly dashed of Dr. Bandy Lee and Michael Wolff.

According to a Politico report, legislators were worried about the Trump’s mental health, so they invited Dr. Bandy Lee, who is a psychiatry professor at Yale University to Washington for two days in early December. During this time, Lee briefed them on his recent conduct. She even offered a dire warning: “He’s going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs.” Her opinions, along with her recommended course of action, has dominated the headlines over the past few days.

Dr. Lee, however, has been criticized for proffering her professional opinion without having conducted an in-person evaluation. She has even been accused of violating the Goldwater rule, which prohibits psychiatrists from making such diagnoses. In response, Lee has tried to defend her actions.

Still, not everyone is convinced of what she maintains is her strictly professional concern.

At the same time, journalist Michael Wolff, who was embedded in the White House last year, has written a book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, has prompted President Trump’s lawyer to issue a cease-and-desist letter.

Trump, however, continues to enjoy support.