Donald Trump’s Fake News Awards Pushed Back As POTUS Receives Twitter Backlash From Hollywood Celebrities

Donald Trump’s “Fake News Awards” have been delayed by nine days based on a post from the president of the United States’ Twitter account as he receives backlash by Hollywood personalities such as Mark Hamill and Chris Evans in the same microblogging platform.

According to the Independent UK, the American president’s made-up awards that were set to declare which media outlet is the “most corrupt and biased” of all has been postponed to January 17 due to an unexpected “greater importance and interest” in it.

The 71-year-old leader said that he will be giving an award to the “most dishonest and corrupt media of the year” at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 8, in a Twitter post last week.

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

However, Donald Trump decided to push back the event by nine days after it allegedly gained more interest and “greater importance” than expected.

“The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday,” he wrote on Sunday.

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

President Donald Trump Reschedules Fake News Awards Due To Unanticipated “Interest” https://t.co/hVTH02rSE7 pic.twitter.com/Flcha6bg8S — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2018

Based on his Twitter posts, Donald Trump’s “Fake News Awards” is his way of biting back at the mainstream media for reporting negative news about him — most of which he deemed false. Now, it seemed like he is also going to include Michael Wolff’s tell-all book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, in those he considered “fake” information sources.

I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

However, his response to the explosive book has also become ammunition for those who criticize him, including Mark Hamill who reacted to his counter to Fire and Fury.

Congratulations, sir! This dignified, statesman-like tweet is the perfect way to counter the book's narrative that you're an impulsive, childish dimwit. https://t.co/VW1uzqu5pr — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 6, 2018

In the same manner, Captain America actor Chris Evans also likened the current situation involving Trump, the Russians, and White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller to the disturbing 2009 thriller Human Centipede.

I’m beginning to think the movie Human Centipede was more prescient than it was given credit for in foreshadowing the Putin, Trump, Stephen Miller garbage train. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 7, 2018

This comes after Miller got escorted off from a CNN interview with Jake Tapper after deeming Trump a “genius” and for accusing the media outlet of being biased. According to CNBC, Miller and Tapper had been talking over each other during the latter part of the discussion, causing the host to erupt and stop the White House staffer from “wasting the viewers time.”

While many believe that the interview did not help improve the American leader’s image in the least, President Donald Trump still posted a triumphant tweet about “Fake News CNN” for proving him right about their “hatred and unfairness.”

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

According to a December, 2017, opinion piece from The New Yorker, Donald Trump’s “Fake News” strategy that he appears to have used to battle the mainstream media seemed to have strengthened it in more ways than one.

“[In 2017], the Times, the Washington Post, and many other independent, professional enterprises have reminded the country why the Founders enshrined a free press as a defense against abusive power,” the outlet explained.