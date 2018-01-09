Suri Cruise 2018: Katie Holmes And Daughter Flaunt Close Relationship While Tom Cruise Still MIA

Suri Cruise grew up to be one of the most popular celebrity kids since she’s the daughter of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and America’s sweetheart Katie Holmes. Although her parents split in 2012, recent photos of her revealed that she is still a happy pre-teen despite her father’s absence during her growing up stage.

After Katie Holmes ended her 6-year marriage to Tom Cruise, the actress made sure that Suri Cruise will not feel that something is missing in her life. While some might see he split from the actor as an unfortunate matter, the Dawson’s Creek star takes this as an opportunity to be the best parent that she can be for Suri Cruise. In fact, the pair has formed a special bond that they became each other’s best friend.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s incredibly close relationship was evident during the New York screening of Long Strange Trip on Sunday. The mother-daughter duo looked extremely happy at the event as they posed together for a quick snap.

The 39-year-old actress and Suri Cruise looked like twins as they both wore black ensembles. Katie Holmes, wearing a black blazer, roll neck top, and jeans, lovingly hugged her daughter, who looked adorable in a velvet cropped jacket with glittered polka dots and a collared dress.

While Katie Holmes is enjoying every moment that she spends with her daughter, Tom Cruise remains absent in the 11-year-old’s life. The Mission: Impossible 6 actor was nothing but a doting father to Suri Cruise, but everything changed after his shocking split with the actress.

As a matter of fact, earlier reports revealed that the 55-year-old actor has declined to meet up with Suri Cruise. Tom Cruise’s absence in his daughter’s life is actually not by choice. It is believed that his decision is a result of his loyalty to Scientology.

Tom Cruise’s religion follows a “rule of disconnection.” If a member left the organization, like Katie Holmes, he or she is considered a “Suppressive Person” and his or her family members who are still in the controversial church should cut all ties with them. Since the actor is Scientology’s number one poster boy, he did exactly what was expected of him.