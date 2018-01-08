Stephen Miller Reportedly Escorted From CNN Set After Jake Tapper Abruptly Ended Interview

Early Sunday, Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller made headlines, although probably not in the way he intended. Miller appeared on the CNN program State of the Union to be interviewed by host Jake Tapper. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the interview to careen sharply off course as Tapper attempted to ask questions about the explosive new Trump tell-all tome Fire & Fury: Inside The Trump White House by Michael Wolff.

In response to Tapper’s queries about the controversial and headline-grabbing new book, Stephen Miller attempted to steer the conversation into a combination of Trump accolades anti-CNN at one point referring to the POTUS as a “political genius” and asking Tapper for some uninterrupted time to praise the POTUS as part of the interview.

“Why don’t you just give me three minutes to tell you the truth of the Donald Trump?”

Stephen Miller also wholly disavowed Fire & Fury, calling the new book, among other things, a “grotesque work of fiction” and “nothing but a pile of trash through and through.”

Ultimately, Jake Tapper called out Miller for caring about “only one viewer,” and shut the interview down. While that solitary viewer was never expressly named by the veteran CNN host, the implication was clear that he was talking about Donald Trump, the proverbial elephant in the room.

“I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time. Thank you, Stephen.”

While the aborted interview left many viewers somewhat stunned, the fireworks at CNN reportedly didn’t end there. According to a report by Business Insider, White House spokesman Stephen Miller refused to willingly take his leave from the State of the Union set after his confrontational interview with the show’s host.

Citing “two sources close to the situation,” Business Insider reports that Miller was politely but repeatedly asked to leave the set after taping. The exact wording of the conversation is unknown, but sources reportedly claim that Stephen Miller ignored multiple requests to vacate himself from the area and/or simply refused to leave.

After Miller refused to heed the multiple “polite” requests to exit the premises, security reportedly had to be called to handle the situation, which allegedly resulted in the Trump supporter being escorted from Tapper’s set.

While Trump has yet to publicly comment on reports that his White House staffer had to be removed from the scene of his at times cringe-worthy Sunday interview, the POTUS did take to Twitter shortly after the interview aired to weigh in on spokesman Stephen Miller’s performance on cable news network.

Stephen Miller will be on the opposite end as well. They all will get chewed up and spit out by Trump, because Trump is only loyal to one person in the world: himself. I think at this point his staff and his supporters are victims of abuse and don’t want to further anger him. — MIKE GNARLY (@MikeGnarly) January 8, 2018

Steve Miller and others like him should not be given a podium by the press so they can act like Brown Shirts. @realDonaldTrump — Rev. Bob (@legallyraw) January 8, 2018

How did Stephen Miller leave CNN today? Some say he was escorted out; others say not. I think he had a temper tantrum and was writhing on the floor and frothing at the mouth. You, know, the usual White House behavior under tRaitor tRump. That's my story and I'm sticking to it. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) January 8, 2018

According to Trump, Tapper was “destroyed” by Miller during the incident.

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration.”

CNN has declined to comment regarding Stephen Miller’s alleged post-Tapper interview behavior while the White House has not responded to media requests for comment.