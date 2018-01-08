Paris Hilton Says She’ll Invite Kim Kardashian To Her Wedding, Bride-To-Be Hires Bodyguard To Protect $2M Ring

Looks like Paris Hilton has no bad blood with her longtime friend Kim Kardashian. The famous hotel heiress recently said that she’ll definitely invite the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to her wedding.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old socialite was spotted leaving WeHo at Craig’s restaurant with her 32-year-old fiance Chris Zylka. The newly-engaged couple looked totally smitten with each other as they stepped out on a romantic date night just days after announcing their engagement.

TMZ managed to catch up with the couple as they walked out of the restaurant. Although Paris Hilton didn’t really have a lot of time to talk, she managed to answer whether or not she plans to send an invitation to Kim Kardashian for her highly-anticipated wedding to the actor.

In the video released by the webloid, the “Stars Are Blind” singer demurely smiled at the camera while replying bluntly, “Of course!” Paris Hilton also revealed that wedding preparations haven’t started yet, adding that she’s still not sure whether she’ll have a big or small ceremony.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian were close friends during the early 2000s. In fact, the hotel heiress even hired the now-famous reality star as her stylist/closet organizer. Kim even made her tv debut on Paris’ reality show, The Simple Life.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian used to be close friends. Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

However, there were claims that the two had a falling out after Kim Kardashian’s fame eclipsed Paris Hilton’s. Since then, their relationship has never been the same again.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton reportedly hired a 24/7 security to watch over and protect her $2 million engagement ring from Chris Zylka. According to E! News, the bride-to-be is very protective of her massive, 22-carat diamond ring and wants to ensure its safety at all times.

Diamonds Are Forever… ✨✨????✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

Her decision to hire additional security for her engagement ring seems to be a smart move, especially since her home was robbed by the infamous Bling Ring.

In addition, the famous socialite has been showing off her jaw-dropping engagement ring on social media, making it an easy target.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka got engaged in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip. The actor presented the hotel heiress with a gigantic, pear-shaped sparkler designed by diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene.

So far, details of the wedding have yet to be confirmed by the couple.