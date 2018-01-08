Mariah Carey Weight Loss: Diva Shows Off Tiny Waist After Dropping 25 Pounds

Mariah Carey is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her enviable curves. However, the “Heartbreaker” singer has obviously gained weight over the years and she has been body shamed over it. Now, the sexy diva revealed her New Year’s body and dropped a lot of jaws with her amazing transformation after shedding 25 pounds.

The 47-year-old singer and songwriter arrived at the Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday and made sure that everyone noticed her impressive weight loss. Mariah Carey flaunted her slimmer figure in a black skintight dress that emphasized her tiny waist.

Following her respiratory infection in November that forced her to postpone her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour, Mariah Carey appears to be happy and healthy in the recent event. The “Always Be My Baby” chart-topper was all-smiles as she paraded down the red carpet before she presented at the exclusive annual awards show.

Although Mariah Carey never really stopped wearing her usual revealing outfits, the “We Belong Together” songstress surprised everyone that she had undergone weight loss surgery last year. The star had gastric sleeve surgery that helped her achieve a new slimmer figure.

An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that Mariah Carey was “happy with this new chapter in her life,” and noted that her successful weight loss surgery made her feel great. Judging by her latest appearance, the diva certainly looked even more confident than she was before.

Although 2018 appears to be starting great for Mariah Carey, her 2017 was certainly not too ideal. Her ex-fiance, James Packer, had given an incredibly rare interview about his personal life and revealed that he was not in a good place when he started dating the singer.

As if that’s not enough, he also described his engagement to Mariah Carey as something that should not have happened in the first place. He even went on to say that their relationship was a “mistake.”

Mariah Carey and James Packer first became engaged in January, 2016, taking their romance a step further after less than a year of dating. TMZ previously reported that Mariah Carey and James Packer went on a romantic Greece getaway in September, 2016, but something terrible went down during the vacation. Sources revealed that “something really bad” happened and that may have caused the split.