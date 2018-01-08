Shannon Beador Shares How ‘RHOC’ Co-Star Tamra Judge Helped Her Lose Weight

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has been through a lot in the past year. She ended her 17-year marriage to David Beador and suffered from low self-esteem due to her weight gain. This 2018, however, Shannon is ready for a fresh start with a little help from her RHOC co-star Tamra Judge.

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Shannon Beador shared that she has been “so grateful” of her friendship with Tamra. She said that Tamra has always been supportive and never left her side through the ups and downs, especially when it comes to her weight loss journey.

“She’s very proud of me now for where I am. It’s been really nice to have that support because whether I gain it back or whether I don’t, she’s my friend no matter what,” she shared.

In episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon’s trainer, Dr. Tim, received quite a backlash online when he gave a disapproving reaction after seeing her take her shirt off. Several thought that he was being insensitive especially knowing how Shannon was in a very vulnerable place at that time.

Coming to her trainer’s defense, Shannon explained that she actually appreciated how candid he was. She pointed out that his reaction only helped her pushed harder.

“I appreciate and expect that sort of response from him because that’s what’s gonna motivate me into action. I would have been angry with him if he said ‘Oh you’re good.’ He needs to be hard on me because it kind of scared me like ‘You’ve got to change something because you’re not in a healthy place right now,'” she said.

The RHOC star added that with help from both Tamra and Tim, she was able to find the right balance and motivation. While she appreciated his honesty, it’s always good to have a friend like Tamra who has always been her number one cheerleader.

Shannon previously opened up about her 40-pound weight gain, which took a toll not only on her self-confidence but has also greatly affected her relationship with David. In September, she proudly shared that she has lost over 20 pounds from diet and exercise.

Since the new year started, Shannon has been going back to her fitness routine. A few days ago, she posted an Instagram story of her and her friend Tina going for a walk. Although she said in the clip that she “hated” the exercise, the reality star is still staying faithful to her new year’s resolution. She even later posted a still from the walk with the hashtags #nevergoingtolikeit, #packedonduringtheholidays, #hadfunthough, #yoyoweight, and #resolution.