The release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi certainly unleashed more theories about Rey, who appears to be destined to face Kylo Ren in an ultimate Force showdown. There is little doubt that the two will go up against each other in Episode IX. But is it possible that “the last Jedi” that Luke Skywalker mentioned will not be Rey? There are speculations that the Jedi Master was referring to a completely different character who also appeared in the Rian Johnson film. Watch out for Star Wars 8 spoilers ahead.

Fans were undoubtedly shaken when Luke Skywalker magically appeared in Crait and faced Kylo Ren in an epic lightsaber duel. In the jaw-dropping scene, Kylo taunted his former master by declaring that the Resistance is dead, the war is over, and he will end the Jedi once he kills Luke. However, Luke tells him that every word he said was wrong because the Rebellion has been reborn, the war is just beginning, and he himself is not the last Jedi. The statement is immediately followed by a shot of Rey using the Force. However, some believe that the Star Wars 8 scene may have been referring to a new character who debuted in the film.

Disney

There are speculations that there was a good reason why Star Wars 8 concluded with the scene of the young boy in Canto Bight using the Force to procure his broom. The little falthier caretaker named Temiri Blagg is believed to be the next Jedi who will ultimately change things up for the future films. After all, according to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Visual Dictionary, Temiri may have been enslaved as payment for his parents’ debts to the casino. This particular backstory is eerily similar to Rey’s, who was sold off by her own parents for drinking money.

Disney

So could this mean Temiri Blagg and not Rey is Luke Skywalker’s true successor? It is highly unlikely that Rey will be demoted to a smaller role after the events in The Last Jedi. Nevertheless, some believe that the young slave will have an appearance in Episode IX as a new recruit to the Resistance. In addition to that, Temiri might even lead Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy, which might introduce more Force-sensitive nobodies from around the galaxy.