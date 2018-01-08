NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks ‘Prefer’ To Trade Kyle O’Quinn Than Deal Willy Hernangomez

The New York Knicks are in a slump at the moment, losing three consecutive games and eight of their last 10 so far. As a result, the team fell to 10th place in the East after settling in the eighth spot for quite some time.

Still, at its current pace, this Knicks season is considered an improvement at this point, especially as compared to last year when they finished the regular season with a 31-51 record. Reports are out that the front office will not let this season go without the squad reaching the playoffs, thus plenty of trade rumors have surrounded the team at this time.

According to FanSided’s Daily Knicks blog, the Knicks are looking to pull off a trade before next month’s deadline in order to “free a roster spot.” The blog said that the management is planning to add Westchester Knicks star Trey Burke to the main roster, which means a roster spot must be opened for the 25-year-old point guard.

Two names have been mentioned in the recent Knicks rumor mill: Kyle O’Quinn and Willy Hernangomez.

The two centers are part of the Knicks’ current logjam at the position. Together with starter Enes Kanter and injury-prone veteran Joakim Noah, the four big men form head coach Jeff Hornacek’s center rotation.

New York Knicks players Willy Hernangomez (#14) and Kyle O’Quinn (#9). Julie Jacobson / AP Images

Of the four, O’Quinn and Hernangomez are said to be attracting the interest of other clubs. O’Quinn is currently having the best season of his NBA career in terms of statistics, while Hernangomez has failed to earn enough playing time in Hornacek’s system.

Despite that, the interest is reportedly heavier for Hernangomez, who is only playing in his second NBA season, all with the Knicks. Hernangomez, 23, is four years younger than O’Quinn and was included in last season’s NBA All-Rookie First Team.

However, the New York Post’s Marc Berman said that the Knicks would “prefer to deal O’Quinn” than to part ways with Hernangomez, which indicates that the Knicks are also seeing what the other clubs are noticing.

Another reason why the Knicks are leaning on trading O’Quinn is his current contract status. Yahoo! Sports reported that the club is expecting O’Quinn to opt out of his contract this summer.

Trading Hernangomez would be a lot easier and would provide a better return for the Knicks. Berman noted that “anything less than a first-rounder” would not be enough to get the club’s approval.

With the trade deadline only a month away, it remains to be seen whether the Knicks’ front office will change its mind by then.