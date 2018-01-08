Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: ‘KUWTK’ Star Fully Embraces Pregnancy, Except For One Thing

Khloe Kardashian just can’t get enough of her baby bump that she can’t seem to stop sharing photos of her growing belly. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has previously kept her pregnancy a secret, but after she finally confirmed her status, she went all out with the baby updates. But even though the reality star is clearly embracing her pregnancy whole-heartedly, she appears to be not too happy with one thing about it.

The 33-year-old TV personality has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media and she also uses the platform to share some concerns. Khloe Kardashian recently took to Snapchat to ask her followers if her belly button will become an outie as her baby bump grows.

Khloe Kardashian told her followers that she has a phobia with belly buttons and she’s aware that when someone is pregnant, an innie becomes an outie and she is not too happy about that.

“I’m so freaked out that’s going to happen to me. I’m assuming everyone’s belly button does that, I don’t know. I wonder if mine has to,” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. She obviously wanted to be sure of it and asked, “Does it have to become an outie? Holy cow.”

The Good American designer is obviously over the moon after finally achieving something that she wanted for a long time, which is to be a mother. People have seen Khloe Kardashian being good with children, especially with her nieces and nephews, many were hoping for her to be given the chance to parent her own child as well. Now that she has finally confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feels that she will no longer hide her happiness and share her pregnancy to the world.

Khloe Kardashian has always been vocal in wanting to have a baby, even before when she was still married to Lamar Odom. It can be recalled that the former lovebirds had been trying to have a baby for a long time but they got more problems than progress. After finding out that the reality star was pregnant, the troubled athlete allegedly felt like a failure that he didn’t give his ex-wife one thing that they really wanted together.