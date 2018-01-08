Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: ‘KUWTK’ Star Fully Embraces Pregnancy, Except For One Thing

Khloe Kardashian just can’t get enough of her baby bump that she can’t seem to stop sharing photos of her growing belly. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has previously kept her pregnancy a secret, but after she finally confirmed her status, she went all out with the baby updates. But even though the reality star is clearly embracing her pregnancy whole-heartedly, she appears to be not too happy with one thing about it.
The 33-year-old TV personality has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media and she also uses the platform to share some concerns. Khloe Kardashian recently took to Snapchat to ask her followers if her belly button will become an outie as her baby bump grows.
Khloe Kardashian told her followers that she has a phobia with belly buttons and she’s aware that when someone is pregnant, an innie becomes an outie and she is not too happy about that.
“I’m so freaked out that’s going to happen to me. I’m assuming everyone’s belly button does that, I don’t know. I wonder if mine has to,” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. She obviously wanted to be sure of it and asked, “Does it have to become an outie? Holy cow.”
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
The Good American designer is obviously over the moon after finally achieving something that she wanted for a long time, which is to be a mother. People have seen Khloe Kardashian being good with children, especially with her nieces and nephews, many were hoping for her to be given the chance to parent her own child as well. Now that she has finally confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feels that she will no longer hide her happiness and share her pregnancy to the world.
Khloe Kardashian has always been vocal in wanting to have a baby, even before when she was still married to Lamar Odom. It can be recalled that the former lovebirds had been trying to have a baby for a long time but they got more problems than progress. After finding out that the reality star was pregnant, the troubled athlete allegedly felt like a failure that he didn’t give his ex-wife one thing that they really wanted together.