‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Brytni Sarpy Reveals Valerie Is Back, Will Cassandra And Morgan Return?

Brytni Sarpy has revealed her next appearance as Valerie Spencer on General Hospital. Meanwhile, Jessica Tucks talked about Cassandra’s exit and the possibility of her return. Is a Morgan recast also in the works?

In a response to a fan tweet who asked about when they would be seeing her again in General Hospital, Sarpy said, “Feb.” This is a pleasant news for fans who have come to love the character first introduced in March 2015. She entered into the canvass as Pat Spencer’s daughter, and she came in between the relationship of Dante and Lulu. She later joined the police force and was only seen occasionally. The last time she was seen in GH was in October last year during Bobbie’s anniversary party at the Metro Court, per ABC Soaps In Depth. It is unclear whether Valerie will stick around for a longer time when she returns next month.

Meanwhile, Jessica Tuck’s stint as Cassandra Pierce has come to an end, at least for now, as the character falls into a coma. However, while the doctors are in doubt about her chances of survival, this leaves the possibility of her eventual return for a revenge.

“Lapsing into a coma, really, it’s very unfortunate,” Tuck told Soap Opera Digest. “I can hang on to the hope that she’s not dead as a doorknob.”

She also expressed her approval of the way General Hospital has ended the character’s evil deeds, saying that “They really did bring it to a crescendo in a really fun way.” Tuck added that she will be willing to return to GH if ever Port Charles needed a villain again, but she also suggested that perhaps Cassandra might forget she’s evil if she recovers from coma.

Moving on to the ongoing storyline about the traitor mystery, General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason (Steve Burton) will do a lot of investigating in the coming weeks. A blind item said that a soap opera is bringing back one character presumed to be dead, and it could be Morgan (Bryan Craig). However, since Craig is busy with other projects, the character might be recast.

According to spoilers, Jason will come across some clues that Morgan has survived the explosion and is alive. It will also have some links with the mind mapping mystery performed to Jason and Drew (Billy Miller). Whoever set up the bombing for Morgan might have a vendetta against Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), enough to take his son. But Morgan might not be in the car when the bomb went off, and he might have been found by someone along the coastline, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Stay tuned for more updates. General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.