Golden Globe Awards Snubs Freddie Highmore For Best Actor In A Drama Series

Freddie Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy on The Good Doctor. Before this role, he played young Norman Bates on Bates Motel. In both shows, Highmore goes above and beyond and has proven why he deserves a Golden Globe Award.

The talented English actor never received a nomination for Bates Motel. Even though the series was critically acclaimed and his acting was spectacular, he never scored an Emmy or Golden Globe. Many Freddie fans believe that The Good Doctor is a role he was born to play, suggesting he will take home both the Golden Globe and the Emmy award.

Freddie said that when Bates Motel ended last year, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do next. He considered taking some time off, but fate intervened. Highmore recalled that his agent called with the offer of a lead role in The Good Doctor. He remembered that they wanted him on the set two days after Bates Motel’s last episode wrapped. He didn’t get his break, but he considers the ABC drama a role of a lifetime.

The Good Doctor follows Shaun, an autistic young doctor with savant syndrome. He sees the world differently, which is useful as a surgeon. However, some of his quirks are obstacles as a physician.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Freddie is only 25-years-old, but he has starred in countless movies and led Bates Motel. It’s one of the main reasons why Highmore’s fans can’t believe that he has been snubbed over and over at the television award shows.

Will the 75th Gloden Globe Awards change Freddie Highmore’s luck and give The Good Doctor their first big award win?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the nominations for best performance from an actor in a drama are:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson on This Is Us, won the Best Male Performance in a Drama Series. Many feel that Freddie should have won, but he assures his fans that he doesn’t care about awards. He values the love and support from his adoring fans.

Freddie laughed and said, “There’s always next year!”