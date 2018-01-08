WikiLeaks Publishes ‘Fire And Fury’ Book To Read Free Online: Full 327-Page PDF Of Real Book May Hurt Sales

WikiLeaks has published the entire Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House book by Michael Wolff online. As seen in the below tweet from the WikiLeaks account, a link to the PDF version of the book was uploaded to a Google Drive link and published on Sunday, January 7, at 2:54 p.m. Since that time, the tweet has gained thousands of likes and thousands of retweets, with nearly 1,000 replies to the Twitter account.

A comparison of a paid Kindle version of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House to the WikiLeaks PDF version of the book appears to verify that the books are indeed the same, with the same table of contents and random passages from the book. Excerpts from Fire and Fury, as reported by the Inquisitr, have captured the reading world, with a purported peek into the palace intrigue that surrounds President Donald Trump’s White House.

However, with WikiLeaks posting the below free version of the book, the scuttlebutt surrounding the move has people claiming that WikiLeaks made such a move in order to try and hurt the pockets of an author who would dare to place Trump in a negative light. It’s not clear if such a move will backfire, seeing as though the book still enjoys the top spot on Amazon with an “Amazon Best Sellers Rank” of No. 1 “Paid in Kindle Store” as well as the hardcover book version.

New Trump book "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff. Full PDF: https://t.co/sf7vj4IYAx — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 7, 2018

As reported by the Daily Kos, WikiLeaks might be attempting to take money out of Wolff’s pocket by posting the book free online. However, the move that has Twitter suggesting terms like “Fire and Fury PDF” and “Fire and Fury WikiLeaks” could end up backfiring, that is, if readers decide to purchase the book en masse anyway, in order to teach WikiLeaks a lesson about favorability.

Or, those who avail themselves of reading the Fire and Fury book for free instead of paying for the tome could indeed take some of the earnings away from the author. Time will tell, along with book sale reports regarding revenue and earnings. Thus far, publisher Henry Holt is rushing to get more Fire and Fury books printed, as reported by CNN Money.