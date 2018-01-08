Catherine Zeta-Jones Slays In Sheer Low-Cut Gown At The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Catherine Zeta-Jones captivated onlookers while gracing the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The Feud star wore a low-cut sheer black gown that turned heads ahead of the awards ceremony.

Hollywood Life reports that the 48-year-old stunner wore a Zuhair Murad Couture gown that was a long-sleeved, floor-length piece with an elegant lace design. A hint of her legs was seen through the skirt and the back had a ruffled tail.

Zeta-Jones wore her dark hair parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders. She accessorized the look with dangling emerald earrings and a ring.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is joining the movement with other major A-list stars to combat the epidemic of sexual harassment and abuse. Additionally, Hollywood is confronting gender inequality when it comes to compensation for not just acting roles, injustice for women in general.

Zeta-Jones, who won an Oscar for her performance in Chicago, told E Online that she brought her brother along to the Golden Globes because her husband, Michael Douglas, is currently in New York with their two children, Carys, 14, and Dylan, 17. She revealed that she loves rubbing elbows with her colleagues at the big awards shows. As big of a star that Catherine is, she still gets starstruck by other famous celebrities.

It was 20 years ago that Catherine Zeta-Jones won her first Golden Globe and when her brother reminded her of that, she was amazed. She never gets used to the excitement of the events that bring Hollywood’s elite together.

Zeta-Jones and Michael just returned from an exotic vacation to India, Cambodia, and Thailand. She shared several photos from their holiday getaway that included romantic images of she and her husband in front of the Taj Mahal as well as their son and daughter.

Catherine Zeta-Jones on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones appearing at 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones wows at 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

As Parade reports, Catherine will star in the Lifetime TV movie, Cocaine Godmother: TheGriselda Blanco Story. The movie will air on January 20 and is based on a real-life story about a “ruthless drug lord whose Miami cocaine distribution network fanned out across the United States.” The actress said that she didn’t want to make Griselda a likable character due to her murderous nature, but she does admire the fact she had power and “made it big in a very dangerous world.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones just celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with Michael Douglas. When it comes to her hopes for 2018, she looks forward to Dylan entering his first year of college and praises Carys for growing more and more into a “good human being” and “great citizen of this planet.”