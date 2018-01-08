Dylan O’Brien fans certainly have something to be excited about this January. The former Teen Wolf star is set to reprise his role as Thomas in Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which will finally hit theaters after a lengthy delay. However, it appears that O’Brien is already looking forward to the future with brand new projects. Interestingly, the actor plans to work on the other side of the camera this time.

Fans who have followed Dylan O’Brien since the start of his career are already well aware of his love for making short movies. As a teenager, O’Brien had recorded some hilarious shorts of himself before he eventually became a professional actor. Not surprisingly, the Death Cure star is eager to become a certified filmmaker after the third Maze Runner.

In an interview with Complex magazine, Dylan O’Brien admitted that he has not made any of his funny videos since he began working as a professional actor. Nevertheless, the Maze Runner star states that he intends on “getting back into that side of things” and perhaps direct his own full-length movie once he has the time. Fans believe that O’Brien’s next project could be a feature-length directorial debut or perhaps a short comedy.

“I’d love to direct one day, always wanted to make my own stuff down the road. So maybe a precursor to all that will be another little short.”

Although it might be too soon for Dylan O’Brien to helm a serious project, fans can expect the star of Maze Runner: The Death Cure to release a new short once he finds some time for himself. In the meantime, O’Brien has confirmed that the third installment of the Maze Runner film series will be the final one for him as Thomas.

In the same interview posted by a fan site on Twitter, Dylan O’Brien states that Maze Runner: The Death Cure is “the completion from the third book” and they had intended “on doing [the film series] in just three movies.” Unfortunately, this means that O’Brien will not reprise his role as Thomas if the prequel novels are adapted as well.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure also stars former Game of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen and Rosa Salazar of the upcoming film Alita: Battle Angel. The highly anticipated sequel will premiere on January 26.