Watch 2018 Golden Globes Livestream: How To Find Video Of The Award Show And Red Carpet Live Online

Those who want to watch the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and red carpet live stream will be in luck this year, with some easy options for viewing the annual award show live online and check out the wave of activism expected to accompany the evening.

The television and movie award show kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with red carpet coverage starting at 6 p.m.

There is plenty of extra attention on the show this year as a number of celebrities are following through with protests against sexual harassment in the industry. Many are wondering if host Seth Meyers will take aim at disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, as he often has on his late-night comedy show.

Many actresses are also wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes in support of the Times Up movement. As the New York Times noted, this anti-harassment movement has gained considerable steam and stretches beyond Hollywood, with a $13 million legal defense fund set up through donations for women in low-income professions to protect themselves from sexual harassment and from retribution of stepping forward to make claims.

The movement is in part a response to criticism that the #MeToo movement focused heavily on high-powered industries, where women are already more empowered.

The attention on the movement means that there will likely be more activism than usual for those watching the 2018 Golden Globe Awards livestream — with some of the normal political activism likely still thrown in.

In the past few years, the Golden Globes has been one of the most difficult events to find online. The broadcast itself was long blacked out from livestream broadcasts, even as networks moved other live events and sports online.

Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, and Amy Poehler are among the eight actresses who are planning to bring gender and racial justice activists as their guests to the Golden Globe Awards in an effort to shift the focus back on survivors and solutions https://t.co/95bkAOP7Wh pic.twitter.com/PTWktXn1V7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2018

But it is much easier this year, with a handful of options to watch the show. As Variety noted, NBC is making a livestream of the Golden Globe Awards available at nbc.com/live and on the NBC App. It will also be available on Century Link Stream, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and DirecTV Now.

The Golden Globe red carpet live stream can be found through Facebook Live, and will run until the ceremony starts at 8 p.m.