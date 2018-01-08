Selena Gomez Is Not Trying To Make Peace With Her Mom Via Instagram Over Justin Bieber Disagreement

Selena Gomez recently posted a picture on Instagram where she’s sitting on the step outside of the home she grew up in until the age of 13. She also changed her profile picture to a photo of her mother, Mandy Teefey. Hollywood Life used this as evidence that Gomez is attempting to make peace with her mother because they disagree that the “Bad Liar” singer should be in a relationship with Justin Bieber. They claimed that it means that Selena is trying to send her mother an “olive branch.”

But Gossip Cop, a site that’s known for debunking celebrity rumors, has said that the story from Hollywood Life is not factual. Their contention is that Selena Gomez and her mother don’t follow each other on Instagram. So, if Gomez was trying to send a message to her mother then Instagram wouldn’t be the best place to do it.

Gossip Cop says that they did contact someone in Selena’s camp about the story. They admitted that Selena and her mom are working through their “issues” but they aren’t using social media to do so. The source did not indicate whether these “issues” had to do with Justin Bieber or if they were about something else.

It looks like Selena was just feeling nostalgic about her childhood. She says as much in the caption of the photo. Her words express a love for her hometown. She also says she may have had a better life back then compared to the life of fame and fortune she enjoys today. Nevertheless, she ends the caption by admitting she is grateful for the voice she has today which can impact the world, “even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it.”

There seems to be some truth to the fact that there’s friction in the family because of Gomez’s reunion with Bieber. But there has been no confirmation that from either camp that this is true. Gossip Cop reported that Justin Bieber was not invited to her family’s Christmas celebrations. According to Gossip Cop’s insider source in the Gomez camp, it was a “family-only” event and any claims that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were together for Christmas are untrue.