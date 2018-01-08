‘Anchorman’ Producer Judd Apatow Blasts Donald Trump On Twitter, ‘Mentally Ill President Should Be Removed’

Hollywood film producer and stand-up comedian Judd Apatow has a lot of things to say about Donald Trump, which the U.S. president may not find funny at all. In a recent Twitter tirade, Apatow lambasted Trump telling the president to “please shut the f*** up” before calling for people to do what they can to have “this mentally ill President” removed from office.

Apatow sent out his series of tweets against Trump late Saturday in response to the president’s own recent Twitter fiasco, according to Fox News Insider. Trump took to Twitter to insist that his mental health, which has been under attack even before he was elected into the White House, is not a cause for concern.

Trump tweeted early Saturday morning that he is “a very stable genius” and that his “greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” Trump also insisted that the Russian collusion is a “total hoax” before targeting Hillary Clinton in his Twitter storm saying she “played the cards very hard” but “went down in flames.” Trump also had to do some bragging as he enumerated his accomplishments starting with being a “VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star, to President of the United States,” which, as he pointed out, he did so on his first try.

“I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius… and a very stable genius at that!”

Trump’s Twitter tirade was met with mixed reactions with a number of them mocking his claims of sanity and saying his tweets actually proved otherwise, as CNN pointed out.

.@JuddApatow: "Fill the offices of our legislators and call non stop today demanding this mentally ill president be removed"https://t.co/uMi7RQBYAK — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2018

Apatow, for one, has had it with Trump and demanded for some peace and that he be removed from office in a series of tweets.

“Please shut the f*** up for once in your life,” Apatow commented on Trump’s “stable genius” tweet. “Shut the f*** up. We all need one moment of peace you spoiled, self-involved idiot.”

“Take a nap,” Apatow said further. “Change your sheets! Eat a non-poisoned Big Mac – just take a f***** break for a moment! Give us that gift!”

The Anchorman and Superbad producer was alluding to rumors that Trump has this fear of being poisoned, which is why he prefers to munch on McDonald’s burgers, The Guardian reported. The apparent reason behind this is that the fast food chain doesn’t know when he’s coming and that the burgers are pre-made.

Apatow also asked his followers to do what is legally necessary to get Trump out of the White House.

“We all should be filling the offices of our legislators and calling non stop today demanding this mentally ill President be removed. Not doing so puts lives at risk. If we don’t history will ask why we didn’t act.”

Apatow, who’s behind hit TV shows such as Freaks and Geeks, Girls, and Love, also used sarcasm to point out some of the supposed misdeeds of Trump and the possible reasons why people question his mental health.

“You are right,” Apatow said. “I think we should drill in the ocean, outlaw marijuana, have more silencers, not keep the environment clean, take away women’s rights, offend all our allies, build a pointless wall, and ignore his sexual harassment, racism and creeping dementia. It’s all good.”

This isn’t the first time Apatow went after Trump. When Trump won the presidency, the Apatow Productions founder said in a profanity-laced stand-up routine that it felt like he’s “just been raped,” The Hill reported.

Back in December last year, Apatow questioned the White House’s explanation for the president’s slurred speech, according to Huffington Post. Apatow did not believe White House spokesperson Raj Shah and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders when they said Trump suffered from dry throat at the end of his speech about Jerusalem.

Apatow said that the supposed slurred speech proves that Trump “is showing signs of aging and ill health.”

So Trump thinks he needs intelligence briefings once a week instead of daily because he doesn’t need to hear the same thing every day. So he thinks the world only changes weekly? Watch this. https://t.co/fVFAflO2fK — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 7, 2018

There are no signs that Apatow will back down from his critique of Trump as he also recently questioned the president’s supposed decision to have intelligence briefings once a week instead of every morning “because he doesn’t need to hear the same thing every day.”

According to NPR, Trump has been declining the daily briefing saying he’ll “get it when I need it.”