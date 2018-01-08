Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Shocks Fans With Sick Baby Samuel Photo, Celebrates Mother-In-Law’s Birthday

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, shocked Counting On fans many times in 2017. It looks like the couple has no plans on slowing down in the new year. After getting kicked off the Duggar family’s famous reality TV series, Jill has revealed that she got a henna tattoo, started wearing pants, and even rocked a nose piercing. Derick has surprised the fans with his anti-transgender tweets and with his GoFundMe campaign.

But the couple outdid themselves in the beginning of 2018 when they posted a never-been-seen-before picture of baby Samuel. When he came into the world in this past July, the fans knew that there were some complications, but the family chose not to reveal the troubles they had in the delivery room. The picture that they just shared on Instagram gave clues to what the problem may have been.

The picture came at an interesting time for the Dillard family. The 29-year-old husband posted a bunch of pictures on his Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his mother, Cathy Dillard. He just took his baby boys and his wife to spend the holidays with her. While most of the pictures captured her interacting with his kids, the second photo on his slideshow revealed some alarming details about baby Samuel.

The picture showed Jill and Derick’s second baby hooked up with multiple pipes.

A fan inquired, “What happened to little Samuel when he was born?”

“That is a tube to suction fluid out of the lungs,” one fan noticed. “When babies are born by C-section the fluid does not get pushed out by contractions. It is normal to have to get this out, not a complication. Happened with both my C-section babies.”

However, some of the followers with more medical background saw some errors in how the hospital was treating the baby.

“[S]peaking as a nurse, they should never put in a tube to suction fluid out of the lungs and leave it in,” one noted. “Unless he’s intubated and it’s part of the closed system, but he’s definitely not intubated.”

The 26-year-old Duggar stuck to less shocking pictures to celebrate the birthday of her mother-in-law.

“Happy birthday Mima! We love you so much and are so grateful to God that you are still here on the earth with us,” Jill wrote on her Instagram. “Even though life hasn’t been easy on you, you send a strong message to all who have the privilege of looking into your life that Jesus is your strength and your purpose to choose joy in good or bad. Thank you for doing such a great job raising my hubby! I’m so grateful to have you as my MIL and our boys love their ‘Mima’!”

In this post, Jill referred to the fact that Cathy Dillard is a cancer survivor and remembering the times when it was likely that she would not make their wedding as she was still on chemotherapy.

Since then, Cathy has made strides in her recovery and gets to spend much time with not just one, but two baby grandsons, Israel and Samuel.