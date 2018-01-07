Pippa Middleton, Husband James Matthews Make First Appearance After Wedding And Brush With Death On Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews does not like to appear in public together. Ever since this past Wimbledon, the newlyweds have not appeared as a couple in any event. So when they braved the winter cold to join the royal family in the first Sunday services of her year, it was a surprise to both the fans of Pippa and Kate Middleton, who is now the Duchess of Cambridge.

The 34-year-old British socialite and the 42-year-old financier got married on May 20, 2017, after having broken up before. Pippa got together with James again after her relationship with Nico Jackson fell apart after he moved to Geneva, Switzerland. Pippa and James’ wedding was the event of the year and, despite the fact that she kept the party small, the ceremony drew international attention.

Since then, the couple has fled the spotlight. Instead of going to their usual spot in St. Barthes for their honeymoon, they decided to travel far down to the French Polynesia and vacation on one of the private islands. While their trip was uneventful, the tragedy that happened on New Year’s Eve this year revealed that there was some danger lurking in the shadows.

The seaplane that they flew on crashed on the last day of 2017, killing all five passengers and a pilot aboard.

“The couple took the same trip on the De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver to an exclusive river restaurant north of Sydney as the five holidaying Britons, including an 11-year-old girl, who were killed,” reports Daily Mail. “Prominent businessman Richard Cousins, 58, his fiancee Emma Bowden, 48, Ms. Bowden’s daughter Heather, 11, and Mr. Cousins’ sons Edward, 23, and William, 25, were killed in the accident on Sunday.”

So it is likely that Pippa and James felt particularly blessed as they attended the new year service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on the first Sunday of 2018. With Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third baby, and the newlyweds joined in on a royal family tradition.

“Princess Kate, who is currently expecting her third child, was all smiles as she stepped out with husband Prince William and his grandfather Prince Philip,” reports People Magazine. “Queen Elizabeth also headed to church, though she opted to drive rather than walk. Kate’s sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews were also on hand for services.”

Pippa Middleton joins royal family in elegant coat at Sandringham church service https://t.co/bVtpXrh61b pic.twitter.com/gS0ar5CwkQ — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 7, 2018

Right after her fairytale wedding, Pippa Middleton was speculated to be pregnant with her first child.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” the source said. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

But that was quickly debunked when she appeared for a public engagement at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, looking as slim as ever.