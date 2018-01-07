Trump Has Game On — ‘Steve Bannon Cried’ In Trump’s Tell-All

The book that has rattled Donald Trump and his family has also managed to tear apart some friendships, along with putting Trump on an angry Twitter tear over the weekend. Now comes the “regret” or the “damage control” from Steve Bannon, the man who is accused of attempting to demean Trump’s namesake with what he allegedly said to the author of this book.

The debate is on with the question put out there by Fox News today — “Is Steve Bannon genuinely sorry or doing damage control?” Bannon shared his “regret” today, days after he was attributed to saying things about Donald Trump, Jr. that infuriated his father. Along with this “regret,” he also lightly reprimanded himself for not passing along this “regret” sooner, which he said, “he should have.”

According to CNN, Bannon’s remarks come on the heels of Trump calling on all his friends and allies to choose between Bannon and Trump. According to The Hill, Bannon has already lost the backing of a billionaire friend of Trump’s. The Fire and Fury book not only mentioned Bannon’s alleged damning words thought to be pointed at Trump’s son, but it also hinted at a possibility of Bannon making a run for the White House in 2020. Billionaire backer Rebekah Mercer withdrew her support after he suggested he might run for president himself.

Bannon was a crucial player on the Trump team, even after leaving the White House. While the mood around Trump and Bannon’s parting were never divulged, once Trump got wind of Bannon’s alleged words in that book, it was game on for the president, according to Fox News. Trump didn’t take Bannon’s alleged words that this author penned lying down.

JUST IN: Steve Bannon expresses regret for critical comments about Trump family https://t.co/RBPK5loRcg pic.twitter.com/BMVII4why1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 7, 2018

“Bannon infuriated Trump with comments he made to author Michael Wolff describing a meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer as ‘treasonous’ and ‘unpatriotic,'” reports Fox News. Trump is a man who told America early on in his campaign that he won’t bite, but if someone bites him he will bite back harder and it appears he’s demonstrated this with what he’s recently spewed out about Bannon.

Back in October, John McCain, who was given a terminal brain cancer diagnosis, had some rather scathing words directed at Trump. Trump offered up a warning this time around instead of going off on McCain. According to CBS News Trump said, “You know, I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point, I fight back and it won’t be pretty.”

Trump showed restraint back then and most assumed it was due to McCain’s condition. He didn’t show this same type of restraint with Bannon once getting an earful at what he reportedly told author Michael Wolff.

The man labelled "sloppy Steve" by @realDonaldTrump has expressed "regret" over damaging claims made in a controversial book https://t.co/wiiN6iWlHs — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 7, 2018

Trump coined the nickname of “Sloppy Steve,” which is gaining some steam today across social media sites. He also told the masses how Steve Bannon “cried” when he fired him last year from his job as White House strategist, according to Fox News. While this happened last year, it was something that Trump kept from the public, but the gloves are off and the president made sure to let folks know on Friday how “Steven Bannon cried.”

Trump believes that Bannon’s words to Wolff were aimed at his son, despite Bannon’s attempt in his “regret” statement on Axios to explain he was speaking about someone else other than Trump’s son. Bannon said his “description of the meeting was aimed at former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, not Trump’s son.”

He then sang Donald Trump, Jr.’s praises saying, “Donald Trump Jr. is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around.”

Bannon also said, “I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr. has diverted attention from the president’s historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency.” To top it off, Bannon also expressed his unwavering devotion to Donald Trump.

I bet he does! I used to have a lot of respect for Steve Bannon, its all gone now! ????https://t.co/o49BTQ0K21 — D VICTOR PELLEGRINO (@DVICTORPELLEGRI) January 7, 2018

Fox News asks if this was “regret” or was it “damage control” and their online readers, along with people across the many social media sites were ready to answer this question. The comments on the Fox News article varied. Here is a sampling of those comments.

“It’s so satisfying watching Steve Bannon come crawling back to Trump.”

“So Bannon doesn’t dispute the comments? Just regrets they were heard?”

“Bannon says ‘Sorry, sometimes the truth just blurts out.'”

“Grovelling. That must really be humiliating. He must also know that when Trump gets somebody to grovel, that’s when he *really* humiliates them. He needs that. Bannon is going to get the same treatment as Christie and Romney.”