Bernie Sanders Labels Donald Trump ‘A Pathological Liar’

Sen. Bernie Sanders is blasting President Donald Trump as a “pathological liar,” who poses a danger to all Americans based on his proposed policies.

While Sanders also branded Trump as “so offensive” during a Sunday morning appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” he insisted it’s Trump’s policies that give him the most pause.

“I am more worried about what this president’s policies are in terms of telling the working people of this country, during his campaign that he was going to stand with them,” Sanders said. “And yet, he governs now as a representative of the billionaire class. Tax breaks for the wealthy, cutting people off of health insurance, ignoring the needs of children, not dealing with the prescription drug crisis in the country that he said he would deal with. Those are some of the concerns I have.”

Sanders also took Trump to task for recently attacking New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand with what he termed ‘sexual innuendo.’

In referring to Trump’s 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, Sanders added “he talks about prison for his former opponent. This is not what presidents of the United States do.”

Trump has come under even more fire over the last few days in the wake of the publication the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, where author Michael Wolff alleges many of the people now around Trump question his ability to handle the job of commander-in-chief.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Wolff insisted “100 percent” of the people he talked to who were close to the president don’t believe he’s mentally fit for the job.

The news for Trump doesn’t get much better based on the results of a new Gallup poll that finds his approval rating now stands at just 39 percent, even after he and Republican legislators were recently able to jam through a GOP sponsored tax plan that represents the administration’s first major piece of legislation to pass through Congress.

Gallup researchers added the 39 percent approval rating represents a 6-point drop from where Trump kicked off his presidency back in January. Overall, Trump averaged just a 39 percent approval rating for all of 2017, according to Gallup.

Despite the putrid numbers, Trump’s current approvals represent a four-point uptick over where they stood just weeks ago when he dipped to a Gallup poll low of just 35 percent.