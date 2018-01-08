Lana Del Rey Will Face Radiohead In Court Over ‘Creep’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Lana Del Rey reluctantly revealed that she is currently facing a potential lawsuit from Radiohead over similarities between her song, “Get Free” and the alternative rock band’s 1992 hit song, “Creep.”

Several reports surfaced over the weekend that Lana Del Rey was being sued by Radiohead. Lana’s song “Get Free” is the last song on her fifth studio album, “Lust for Life,” which has hit major milestones all over the world, including the UK and the US.

A source told Daily Mail that Radiohead was in negotiations with Lana Del Rey’s team and said that both teams are trying to settle the discrepancies behind the scenes instead of heading to court.

“It’s understood that Radiohead’s team are hoping for the band to either receive compensation or be credited on the list of songwriters to receive royalties.”

On Sunday, Lana Del Rey responded to the reports on Twitter and acknowledged the ongoing legal drama. However, the 32-year-old singer defended “Get Free” and said it “wasn’t inspired by ‘Creep.'”

However, according to Variety, Del Rey tried to make quick amends by offering Radiohead 40 percent of the publishing for “Get Free.” Del Rey then added that Radiohead refused to accept anything less than 100 percent of the publishing. Now, both bands will have to battle it out before a judge.

“Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by ‘Creep,’ Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100.”

Lana also said that Radiohead’s lawyers have been relentless, “so we will deal with it in court.”

A representative for Radiohead said in a statement to Variety that the band has no immediate comments on the matter.

Fans of both artists confirmed the similarities between Lana’s song, “Get Free” and Radiohead’s “Creep.” Some Radiohead fans teased Lana with the name of “Lana Del Reydiohead.”

Below is an upload by Radiohead’s official YouTube channel of their hit song, “Creep,” which has totaled over 257 million views.

An official audio version of Lana Del Rey’s “Get Free” was uploaded to YouTube as well. Lana Del Rey is included as a writer for “Get Free” in addition to Kieron Menzies, and Rick Nowels.

Radiohead’s lead singer, Thom Yorke, has vented his frustration on social media by streaming Spotify. According to Spin magazine, Yorke previously called the service “the last desperate fart of a dying corpse.”

Radiohead is no stranger to copyright infringement lawsuits as the band faced similar legal action after they gave “Creep” songwriting credits on the Pablo Honey song to Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood, according to Rolling Stone magazine. Hammond and Hazelwood are the writers of the Hollies’ “The Air That I Breathe.”

Radiohead admitted the similarities between the two songs’ chord structure and melody. The lawsuit was soon settled out of court. Radiohead was ordered to give a percentage of the song’s publishing to both Hammond and Hazelwood.