Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth May Have Accidentally Confirmed Shotgun Wedding Rumors, Might Deliver This Month

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband Austin have been plagued with rumors that the pair got pregnant out of wedlock since they announced their pregnancy. While not a big deal to most people, the Duggar family works hard to ensure that none of their children even kiss before marriage, much less engage in premarital sex. And while the family isn’t immune to scandal, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth getting pregnant before her wedding would be a very big deal.

The slip up occurred recently when Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, sister Jessa Duggar, brother Josh Duggar, her parents and their spouses congratulated their sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo on her pregnancy.

In the video, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth tells fans that she’s excited that Jinger’s baby will only be six months younger than her baby is. As detailed by the Inquisitr previously, this has made some eyebrows raise. Most of the Duggar children announce a pregnancy three months after their honeymoon, or about three months after getting pregnant.

If Jinger and Jeremy announced their pregnancy at the three month mark as well, this means that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is due to give birth any time now. It also means that the pair conceived their baby at the beginning of May or late April, when they tied the knot at the end of May.

Although Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been tight-lipped on when she is due (most of the Duggar clan is fairly open about their due date, which has also confused fans). It has been speculated that her family will move the delivery date via the magic of television to make it look like the baby was born either too early or give it a later birthdate so fans don’t think she and Austin engaged in premarital sex.

But with this information that she may have given without thinking, it means Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth could be giving birth any minute now. Those who have speculated on the size of her baby bump, from doctors who haven’t treated her who have provided quotes to women who have had several babies themselves, also believe that Joy is further along that she is letting on and will deliver before expected.

“She’ll have a ten pound preemie,” joked a critic of the Duggar family, referencing the way the family has covered up some of Josh Duggar’s scandals from 2015.

Many critics of the Duggar family are expecting them to pretend that she had her baby later on in the year, no matter when she has her baby, to preserve the Duggar family reputation. However, if Josh Duggar’s 2015 scandals are any indication of how the family was able to keep it under wraps, the truth will likely find its way out sooner or later.